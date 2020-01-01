Ashley Pagan, volleyball, College of Idaho
Pagan, a 2016 Air Academy High School graduate, recently completed her senior season as an outside hitter for the Yotes. Pagan, a starter, played in 97 sets and recorded 248 kills (second on the team) while helping Idaho to a 17-11 record. She was also second on the team in digs (345) and tied for fourth in blocks (31). Pagan is Top 10 in program history in career kills and digs, and is one of only four players in program history with more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She was named to the All-Cascade Conference First-Team this fall. Pagan also had had a banner junior season, earning second-team NAIA All-America honors after piling up 462 kills, 530 digs, 53 aces and 37 blocks. As a sophomore, she earned All-Cascade Conference honors after recording 365 kills and 404 digs as a six-rotation specialist. She is studying health and human performance.
Joel Scott, basketball, Black Hills State
Scott, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in his first season as a forward with the Yellowjackets. Prior to Lewis-Palmer, Scott played basketball and football for The Classical Academy through his eighth-grade year. He has started all 11 games for Black Hills State, averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He leads the team in scoring as a true freshman. He scored a career-high 25 points against Fort Lewis on Dec. 14 on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe. On Dec. 13, he pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds against Adams State. Twice this season he’s played all 40 minutes of a game. The Yellowjackets are 6-5 and play in the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Black Hills State plays at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Feb. 22. Scott is the fourth brother in his family to play college basketball. His father, Joe, played football for the Air Force Academy, while his mother, Theresa, played basketball at Air Force.
- Compiled by Danny Summers