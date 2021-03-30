Aleksandra Olesiak, swimming, University of Iowa
Olesiak, a 2019 graduate of Air Academy High School, recently completed her sophomore season for the Hawkeyes. At the Big Ten Conference championships, she was the school’s top swimmer in the 200-meter breaststroke (2 minutes 16.19 seconds). She also swam on two relay teams that posted their top marks for the season at the conference championships — 200 medley relay (1:40.22) and 400 medley relay (3:37.98). She was second in the 100 breast (1:02.06, fifth all-time at Iowa) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:04.58) at the conference championships. She is the school record-holder as part of the 400-medley relay (3:36.18) and ranks sixth all-time in the 200 breast (2:13.92). As a freshman, she tallied an NCAA “B” qualifying standard in the 200 breast. She scored in two events at the Big Ten Championships, placing ninth in the 400-medley relay (3:36.18) and 21st in 200 breast (2:13.92). During the season, she recorded collegiate bests in the 50 free (25.13) and 200 IM (2:04.49). Olesiak had an outstanding pre-collegiate career. She won the 100 and 200-meter breast and was runnerup in 50-meter breast at 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. She was an All-American team qualifier as a junior. She was a two-time team MVP for Air Academy and was the state runnerup in the 100 yard breast as a sophomore and junior. She placed fifth at state in 200 IM as a sophomore and junior and 14th as a freshman. She is the school record holder in 100 breast (1:02.91), 200 IM (2:08.29) and 200-medley relay (1:51.30). She is majoring in human physiology.
Dawson Carper, basketball, Missouri State
Carper, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, recently completed his junior season as a center for the Bears. Carper played in three games totaling 13 minutes. The 7-footer began his collegiate career at the University of Hawaii, where he played two seasons. As a sophomore at Hawaii in 2019-20, he averaged 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He helped the team to a 17-13 record and started 22 of his 28 appearances. He scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 20-point outing at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for his first double-double. As a freshman, he posted 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 appearances for an 18-13 Rainbow Warriors team. He converted 33-of-52 (.635) shots and earned a spot on the Big West Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. At Rampart, Carper made 69.8 percent of his career field goals to establish a new state record for field goal percentage. During his senior year, he posted 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. As a junior, he averaged 17.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. His mother, Kim, played basketball at TCU and his father, Chris, played football at Air Force. His grandfather, Harry Venik, played basketball at Iowa. Carper is majoring in political science and economics.
— Compiled by Danny Summers