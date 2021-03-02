Early spring is a great time for a trip to the island of foothills habitat at Palmer Park.
From Interstate 25, go east on Fillmore Street for about two miles to Union Boulevard, where Fillmore becomes North Circle Drive and continue straight for about a half-mile to Paseo Road. Turn left on Paseo and enter the park after about a mile.
Just past the entry, park in a large lot on the left then backtrack a few hundred yards west back to the entry point and cross Paseo to reach the Grandview Trailhead on the south side of the road.
The beginning of this loop route heads eastward paralleling Paseo Road.
After about a quarter-mile, the trail crosses a social trail and dirt road. Make note of this spot as the loop will end here. Climb eastward on Grandview Trail for about a half-mile, where the trail swings south, then west and away from the road for about a quarter-mile to the Sentinel Point area.
From here, the trail works its way southward, curving broadly as hikers top out on a broad mesa then drop to a sharp right turn after about a half-mile.
Cut right and head westward for about a half mile to the Grandview Overlook. The overlook provides a sweeping view of the Front Range from Cheyenne Mountain north all the way up the Rampart Range towards Monument.
From the overlook, backtrack eastward on Grandview Trail for a few hundred yards to the signpost for Cheyenne Trail and turn left. The trail works northwest along and around a ridge then swings eastward and after about a half-mile reaches the social trail and dirt road.
Cut left and head northward for a couple hundred yards to return to Grandview Trail and Paseo Road, finishing the loop. Turn left on Grandview Trail heading eastward for a few hundred yards back to the road crossing and parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.