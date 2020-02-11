Every woman dreams of “what could be” if only there were more time, more money, and more opportunities.
We’d spend more time with our families, travel more, read more, take classes in ballroom dancing and learn a second language. Our homes would be clean enough to welcome the cameras from Publisher’s Clearing House (they’re coming any day now — I just know it!) and all the sticky compartments in our cars would be scrubbed clean. We might even squeeze back into our skinny jeans — the real jeans, not the spandex ones. I don’t think I’m alone in these wild fantasies, or in my ultimate dream, one I suspect I share with many of my friends, neighbors, and readers: being a contestant on “Jeopardy!”
I can’t remember when I started watching the nighttime TV game show, but it must have been at least as early as 1991. That was the year I began selling TV advertising for an affiliate that ran the show. The one-hour, after-dinner block had our highest ratings outside of the news and prime time, so I could charge businesses a bunch of money to run their commercials in it. People who watched the show and its lead-up, “Wheel of Fortune,” were regular viewers, so TV ads that ran at that time had a better chance of being seen numerous times over days, weeks, and months, increasing their impact.
The “Wheel” and “Jeopardy” slots almost always sold out. In case they didn’t, I’d head into the control room at the TV station before leaving work every day to check the log. If the control room guy had a PSA (public service announcement) penciled into an open slot, I’d cross it off and write in one of my top advertisers’ names so they’d get a free spot. I don’t know if TV stations do this anymore and I probably drove the control room guy nuts, but I was a bit competitive back then. I really wanted my customers to do well so I could do well. I wanted to win. After dinner, I’d watch to make sure all my ads ran. Control freak, anyone?
Those years are probably what got me hooked on “Jeopardy!” Since then, I’ve weaned myself off the ads but I still try to catch Alex Trebek and the hopeful group of contestants a few times a week.
I used to see “Jeopardy!” as a game show that tested my memory of trivia, both common and obscure, as well as my cognitive abilities, especially for the questions — I mean, answers — that required not just long-term memory retrieval but actual problem-solving. Categories like “before and after,” “ends or begins with,” and “12-letter words” were my favorites, even though they twisted my brain and brought me a sense of panic as I tried to figure them out before the buzzer sounded.
This past year, “Jeopardy!” changed. The show grew a heart. I call it “The British Baking Show Effect,” where producers have realized that viewers actually enjoy watching people on TV being nice to each other. For many of us, the win-at-all-costs, no-holds-barred cultures that permeate a lot of competition reality and game shows lost their attraction a long time ago. Sure, some people still get off on the shock value, but — at least for me — there’s no satisfaction in watching people flaunt their mean-spiritedness all in the name of winning.
The change in “Jeopardy!” may have nothing to do with this trend. It could be Trebek’s illness. He has pancreatic cancer. Suddenly, we see him differently — not as a game-show host, but as a human being we’ve been hanging out with for years. Now he represents everyone we know with a potentially terminal illness. Trebeck is mortal and won’t be with us forever. We can’t just watch anymore; we cherish him. The contestants see him differently, too — there are more high-spirited, friendly jests and more kind words, not only for the host but among themselves. And as we began to see Trebek, we saw the contestants as well. When they talked about who they were, where they were from, and what they were going to do with the money they won, we listened.
January’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) episodes may have been the best four days in game-show history. My money was on James Holzhauer for the win, but I was thrilled to see the sentimental favorite, Ken Jennings, take home the prize. The cynical side of me said that Holzhauer — a professional sports gambler known for his cold, calculating demeanor, abrupt responses and poker face — was playing the long game and missed the final, final “Jeopardy!” question on purpose. That part of me says Holzhauer knew losing would endear him to viewers and be worth more than winning in the long run, in his future career, whatever that may be.
But I’m going to say that Jennings won fair and square. He sure deserved to; he’s earned and proven his trivia stripes over and over again. That guy knows everything. I think Trebek wanted to see Jennings win, too. Maybe Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, the third GOAT contestant, even wanted him to win. That’s how it is when you care about other people. The British Baking Show Effect.
Testing for new “Jeopardy!” players happens a couple of times a year. I always mean to sign up and I always forget. If you’ve taken the test, you can find the answers (but not the questions — you’ll have to look those up yourself) on YouTube.
I did finally sign up for the next round of tests, and while I may never get on the show, I’ve definitely caught the “Jeopardy!” bug. Not the old competitive one, though. I don’t care about the commercials and I care less about the questions and answers than I used to. I caught the bug that likes to see other people being nice to each other.
So while I’m studying away here (Jennings has written quite a few trivia books and I’m reading all of them) and watching the show every night, I’m less tuned into the trivia and more tuned into the people. As they say, we’re all terminal. And maybe if we see one another that way, the way we see Trebek, we can put the competition aside for a moment and cherish each other. Maybe we can look forward to the best outcome for everyone.
