On a warm Saturday morning, I met with the renowned muralist Eric Bransby at his studio and home south of Colorado Springs. Surrounded by numerous drawings, paintings and murals that he has created over his career, I listened to this gentle, articulate man who was 103 on his recent birthday. He discussed the amazing journey of his life as an artist.
Both he and his wife, Mary Ann, had been familiar with the Colorado Springs area early in their lives and eventually moved to the Pikes Peak region in 1946. They purchased 10 acres of land south of the city. In their modest abode, they had no electricity the first five months and for water, they dug a well. Now, 73 years later, Eric stills lives on the same property, although it has been expanded to a larger home and studio. (His wife Mary Ann died in 2011.)
What struck me in visiting with Eric was how exceptional he stands out as an active artist having passed the age of 100. Being a muralist was never a job but a way of life that he thoroughly enjoys. In the process, he has enriched the lives of countless people and stands out as an important artist in Colorado history.
Listening to Eric I was reminded of Plato’s perception that art and society are inseparable concepts and that society is dependent on art as a binding and fusing force. Whether he intended such a concept or not, Eric has contributed such a force to our society.
Bransby provides a living link with three of the greatest masters of 20th-century mural painting in North America. In his early years, he studied not only with the two creators of the American mural movement of the 1930s, Boardman Robinson and Thomas Hart Benton, but also with the earliest of the Mexican mural painters of the 1920s, the often unjustly-neglected Jean Charlot. In a highly individual fashion, Bransby carries forward their teachings and fundamental principles.
When Bransby moved to Colorado Springs, he studied with both Robinson and Charlot. The big new influence of this period was the work of the Mexican mural movement, in which Charlot had taken part, particularly the work of Orozco, whose style Bransby had already admired in reproductions. Bransby’s mural of “The Settlement of the West” for the Cossitt rotunda dome at Colorado College very much reveals this influence and is also one of his most impressive early works.
After I had finished interviewing Bransby I was left with numerous impressions. First I had completed a two-hour course with a man who had a personal experience of the 20th century and a significant slice of the 21st.
His work with Robinson, Charlot and Hart Benton took place in the context of the Great Depression and World War II. During the Depression he was supported by the WPA Federal Arts Program, which at best meant survival money. He then spent 32 months in the army during WWII, most of the time at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
At the conclusion of our interview, Eric, reflecting on his life, did not enter on a long historical dissertation but added a brief word of wisdom, “We unwind as we were wound.”
This article was taken from the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain region. For more information, visit CMHeritageCenter.org.