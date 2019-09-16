Ent Credit Union plans to break ground Oct. 23 on its 300,000-square-foot, seven-story headquarters near InterQuest Parkway and Interstate 25 to accommodate its rapid growth and expansion along the Front Range.
The $5.9 billion credit union, the largest in Colorado, plans to move its 600 headquarters employees to the new building in the third quarter of 2021, said Jennifer Sussman, Ent’s chief marketing officer. The building and an adjacent parking garage will be able to hold up to 1,100 employees and are expected to meet Ent’s needs for seven to 10 years, she said.
The 25-acre site just north of Great Wolf Lodge at the north end of Federal Drive has room for two more buildings totaling 700,000 square feet that could accommodate up to 1,900 additional employees. Sussman said the second and third buildings would be built only if needed — “if we are growing and need more capacity, we will build more buildings.”
The first building is more than double the size of the 125,000 square feet Ent now occupies in three buildings northeast of I-25 and Woodmen Road. Ent owns two of the three buildings and plans to eventually sell them, Sussman said. Ent moved to its headquarters location in 2001 from an office building near Peterson Air Force Base.
The new headquarters will house Ent’s call center, consumer and mortgage lending, information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, member services, administration and the executive team.
Ent has extended its reach since 2016 to include 10 Front Range counties, stretching from Pueblo and Cañon City to Fort Collins, and it plans to open nine branches this year, hiring 200 employees to operate and support the new locations. Ent’s CEO said in January he expects Ent to grow to $10 billion in assets once it builds branches in all 14 counties in its service area.
Ent’s new headquarters will be in one of the city’s hottest business corridors. Penrose-St. Francis Health Services bought 57.8 acres southeast of InterQuest Parkway and I-25 for $30 million in February for its third Colorado Springs campus, and In-N-Out Burger has begun construction of distribution and production facilities in the area, which also is home to several data centers and high-technology manufacturing plants, the InterQuest Marketplace shopping complex, the Great Wolf Lodge and several other hotels and restaurants.
