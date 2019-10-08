Ent Credit Union has taken another major step toward launching its new north-side Colorado Springs headquarters, completing the purchase last month of 25 acres where it will build a five-story office building of more than 300,000 square feet.
Ent bought the land northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway — a booming commercial and residential area that’s home to hotels, restaurants, movie theaters, apartments and single-family homes, among other land uses.
The credit union purchased the site from an affiliate of La Plata Communities, the longtime local real estate company that’s developed an adjacent residential area known as The Farm. La Plata also is the developer of the Briargate master-planned community.
Ent officials wouldn’t disclose the property’s purchase price, and the transaction hasn’t yet shown up in El Paso County records.
The credit union plans to break ground Oct. 23 on the building, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, said Jennifer Sussman, Ent’s chief marketing officer. The building will more than double the 125,000-square-foot, three-building campus that Ent has occupied since 2001 northeast of I-25 and Woodmen Road. Ent owns two of those buildings and plans to sell them, Sussman said.
Ent’s new headquarters will hold up to 1,100 employees and is expected to meet the credit union’s needs for seven to 10 years. The site could accommodate two more buildings totaling 700,000 square feet.
The plot is perfect for a corporate campus, said Randy Dowis, a commercial broker with NAI Highland in Colorado Springs. Dowis and NAI’s Craig Anderson represented Ent in its purchase; Michael Suggs, also of NAI, represented La Plata’s affiliate.
Dowis said he and Anderson researched about 25 sites for Ent, from Monument to Colorado Springs’ south side.
The north side has proven popular for businesses and employers, Dowis said. In-N-Out Burger is building its Colorado headquarters in nearby Victory Ridge, while Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans its third Springs campus in the area.
One goal for Ent was to find a site with visibility and exposure from I-25, Dowis said. Ent considered four to five north-side parcels, but the land northeast of I-25 and InterQuest Parkway stood out.
“All the amenities are there,” he said.
