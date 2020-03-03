When both of our kids left for college, we got rid of cable and subscribed to Netflix and Amazon Prime. We figured that there’s enough news on our phones and there’s a great selection of movies on Netflix and Amazon that we wouldn’t need cable channels.
In the past few months, I’ve seen three very thought-provoking movies — the type that raise questions and challenge one’s thinking as well as supply a dose of inspiration and hope. They’re the kind of thing that sticks in your mind long after you’ve seen it. Here’s a quick summary of these three memorable films:
The first is “The Boy who Harnessed the Wind,” based on a book about the life of William Kamkwamba in Malawi. In 2000, Malawi was suffering from a severe drought which resulted in famine in rural villages. Families could no longer grow crops to feed themselves or sell at the local market. William’s family couldn’t afford the tuition to send him to school and he was expected to help his father in the fields instead. Conditions were dire. The soil was as dry as dust and the family survived on one small meal each day. Political turmoil in Malawi was such that rural areas lacked social and economic support from the government. William’s thirst for education led him to sneak into the school’s library where he studied agriculture and engineering and just about anything he could find. Without spoiling the plot too much, suffice it to say that he creates a solution to enable his family to grow crops, a solution that ultimately benefits his whole village. It’s an uplifting drama with startling footage of the conditions people have endured for decades in Malawi. “The Boy who Harnessed the Wind” raises questions about the power of government in society, the influence of education on families and communities, and the possibility of hope when none can be seen.
The second film, “Knock Down the House,” also revolves around a theme of hope and individual empowerment. The documentary describes the challenges facing four people who ran for office in the 2018 midterm elections: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Amy Vilela of Nevada, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Paula Jean Swearengin of West Virginia. They were all new to politics and were facing long-established incumbents in their districts. Most notable is the story of Ocasio-Cortez, who was working as a bartender at a restaurant when she decided to run for office. The documentary depicts behind-the-scenes fundamentals in political campaigns from knocking on doors to drumming up media support. Facing tremendous odds, the candidates rise to the challenges before them and learn from their experiences. Ultimately, Ocasio-Cortez was elected in her district. “Knock Down the House” provides a rare glimpse into the nuances and realities of political campaigns. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the film is an inspiring portrayal of persistence, grit, commitment and the importance of making one’s voice heard in the political process.
Lastly, the documentary “American Factory” describes the experience of General Motors employees when the Moraine assembly plant in Ohio closed in 2008. GM workers lost their jobs and the local economy suffered as a result. Years later, the plant was purchased by Fuyao, a Chinese glass-making company that renovated the facility, brought in a new group of managers and employees from China, and hired former GM workers. Although the American employees were glad to have new jobs, their wages were significantly lower compared with their previous jobs, and the hours were longer. In the opinion of many employees, Fuyao misunderstood and ignored safety rules and conditions, putting employee health and safety at risk. Many employees also felt that the Chinese managers ignored them and treated them with disrespect. There were conflicts and arguments between the two cultures as they tried to work together. Eventually, a group of employees began the process to form a union and things become more complicated and emotionally-charged. When Fuyao heard about it, they hired a labor relations consulting company to prevent the employees from unionizing. The documentary illustrates the frustrations and tensions in the company as both sides push for their opinions to be heard, and ultimately, to prevail. “American Factory” is a relevant documentary for our time with lessons for the world of work in our country today.
So, find a quiet snowy night, grab some popcorn and watch something new.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.