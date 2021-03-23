Residents wanting to learn more about El Paso County’s newest draft master plan can do so at a virtual presentation this month.
Members of the county Planning and Community Development department and planning commission will join representatives with design firm Houseal-Lavigne Associates to present the plan in a webinar on March 31 from 6-7 p.m. Residents can register online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/4740628359694702096.
Officials released the first draft of the new countywide master plan two weeks ago. It is expected to guide local development for the next 20 to 30 years as the county prepares to pack in more than 200,000 additional people over the coming decades.
During the webinar, residents “will get an overview of the whole plan, particularly the land use chapter,” El Paso County Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey said Friday. “We’ll talk about what people can expect in the plan for growth and what that means” for the county, he said.
Attendees will also learn about the plan’s other key components, including a vision for the community, housing and communities, economic development, transportation and mobility, community facilities, infrastructure, military installations, recreation and tourism, community health, environment, resiliency and hazard mitigation.
Through April 9, residents can review and comment on the draft proposed plan on the project website, elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com. Details on the planning process, important dates, informational videos, the public adoption process and information on how else to get involved are also on the website.
After the public comment period closes, the draft plan will be updated and presented to the El Paso County Planning Commission at its May 5 and May 26 meetings, planners have previously said. The meetings are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m. They are livestreamed on the El Paso County Facebook page (@ElPasoCountyCO).
The county planning commission is anticipated to adopt the new master plan in May, and it will go into effect immediately after.
