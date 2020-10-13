Since 2006, foster children and foster families in El Paso County have had the opportunity to benefit from the valuable services offered by Fostering Hope Foundation.
There is no other nonprofit model like this in the United States, although the plan is to eventually expand the program into other communities.
Over the past 14 years, long-term outcomes have proven to be phenomenally positive.
Executive Director Angela Carron, MD, and her father, Nick Colarelli, PhD, who serves as foundation president, saw gaps in the foster care system that they set out to close.
Colarelli notes that: “To permit kids to wither … as a community — every time that happens we lose!”
Carron said what foster children “need is people to believe in them … that’s the blank paper. People to encourage them … that’s the pen. If we can do that for them, the rest is their future.”
Currently there are 445,000 kids in the foster care system in the U.S., and around 300 foster children in El Paso County. Fostering Hope was designed to use volunteers to not only support foster parents, but to provide a practical and emotional foundation for kids within the system.
Around 40 faith communities in El Paso County sponsor the volunteer teams of Fostering Hope that are the heart of providing services within the local foster-care system. The volunteers truly become a part of the families providing needed and nonjudgmental support. Forming and maintaining trusting relationships is key, and it’s an ongoing struggle for foster children.
Volunteers go through a training course, commit to at least a year of service, and must pass a background check. Monthly meetings with foster parents, fellow volunteers, and Fostering Hope staff are held to problem-solve, and provide much needed emotional support.
Typically foster parents serve some of the toughest cases in the Department of Human Services system including troubled teens, large sibling groups, the medically fragile and kids with a history of abuse and neglect. Volunteers respond to the foster parents needs ranging from laundry assistance, meals, transportation, or simply lending a sympathetic ear.
The kids benefit from help with homework, play dates, support to enable participation in sports, and the development of stable relationships.
Often foster children face frequent disruptions in their living situations. A shortage of foster parents is due to the incredible demands made upon them as they seek to support children needing a stable home. With the support of Fostering Hope, foster parents note that they are motivated to continue serving within the system.
As the Fostering Hope program progressed, additional needs for foster kids became evident. Kids who “aged out” of the DHS system as they turned 18 or became emancipated needed the support of a so-called “extended family.” Fostering Hope took on the role of “fostering adulthood” by guiding kids toward becoming responsible adults. Services provided include budgeting, employability, housing, transportation, and maintaining health and well-being. Through support and mentoring, success rates post-foster care soared.
Some of the long-term outcomes that have come to light through the participation of foster children and foster parents in Fostering Hope include the following:
• 88% of the foster kids graduate from high school, compared to 23% in the state of Colorado.
• Only 16% become homeless, compared to 50% in the USA.
• 18% experience incarceration, compared to 50% nationwide.
• Between 35-50% of the kids enroll in college.
• The adoption rate for foster kids by their foster families supported by Fostering Hope is 2 ½ times the rate of other kids in the El Paso County DHS foster-care system.
According to Director Brian Newsome, the reason Fostering Hope is seeing such positive outcomes is due to relationship-building, and kids learning to trust their support system. “It’s been really neat for us to see the transformative power of unconditional love in helping kids to heal from trauma. These volunteers have truly become an extended family.”
Long-term goals for the Fostering Hope Foundation include breaking the cycle of poverty, tax dollar savings, and increasing multi-generational benefits. These goals were spotlighted at a virtual fundraiser Oct. 8 to benefit the nonprofit. There is no charge for services, and 93% of donations are privately funded. For more information, go to fosteringhopefoundation.org.