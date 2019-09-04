EDELMANN REJOINS SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT BOARD
Pat Edelmann, who spent his career exploring water issues in the Arkansas River basin, has rejoined the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District board.
Edelmann, 64, of Colorado Springs, was appointed to the board this month to represent El Paso County. Edelmann served on the board as a Pueblo County representative from 2014-2017. He replaces Gibson Hazard, who retired from the board in April.
“I resigned because I had moved, so I am happy to be serving again,” Edelmann said.
Edelmann retired from the U.S. Geological Survey after 37 years in 2011. He served 32 years in the Pueblo USGS office. During that time, he spearheaded numerous water quality studies dealing with the Arkansas River, Fountain Creek and other tributaries to the river during a time when water quality emerged as a central issue for water development in the basin.
The Southeastern District includes parts of nine counties, and administers the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. There are 15 directors on the board who are appointed by District Court judges in Pueblo and within their specific geographic areas.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY NOXIOUS WEED ADVISORY COMMISSION
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers for an open position on the El Paso County Noxious Weed Advisory Commission. Applications are due by Sept. 12.
The Noxious Weed Advisory Commission develops and reviews an action plan for the integrated management of state-mandated weeds; designates additional weeds that are or have the potential for becoming problematic in the county; and recommends to the Board of County Commissioners that identified individual landowners be required to submit their management strategies to control targeted plants to the El Paso County Environmental Division. As established by Colorado Noxious Weed Act, Colorado Revised Statute (C.R.S)35-5.5-101, et seq., to be eligible to serve on the Noxious Weed Advisory Commission, a citizen must meet all three requirements listed below.
• Be a resident of unincorporated El Paso County;
• Be a resident of El Paso County for a least one year; and
• Own 40 acres of land or more.
Additionally, the Commission serves to educate the public by speaking to groups and homeowner associations and by displaying educational materials at community events.
The Commission meets annually at the Environmental Division Office, 3255 Akers Drive.
The volunteer application is online at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.