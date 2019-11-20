VOLUNTEER NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking a citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Housing Authority Board. Applications are due by Dec. 6.
The board seeks one new member with knowledge and experience related to multifamily housing finance and/or development.
The El Paso County Housing Authority was established in 1993 by the Board of County Commissioners to help promote the availability of decent, safe, and accessible dwelling accommodations in the County for persons of low-to-moderate income. The Authority is composed of five commissioners appointed by the County Commissioners and is staffed by the county’s Economic Development department. While the Authority was formed as a public housing authority pursuant to HUD guidelines, it was not established as a “typical” public housing authority to own public housing or administer HUD programs. Instead, it was formed to allow for loans to be made with the Housing Trust Fund, which was created by the Private Activity Bond financing for the acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of single and multifamily residential housing and makes recommendations to the Board of El Paso County Commissioners concerning the allocation of these bonds.
Meetings are typically held on the second Wednesday of the month at noon (as necessary) at the Economic Development Office, 9 E. Vermijo Ave.
Find the application online at bocc.bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Applicants should reference the board and position they wish to represent and include a mailing address and daytime phone number.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EL PASO COUNTY PLANNING DEPARTMENT EARNS AWARD FROM AMERICAN PLANNING ASSOCIATION
The Colorado Chapter of the American Planning Association recognized the El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department as part of its 2019 Planning Awards. The County Planning Department won a Merit Award for a General Planning Project for their work on the El Paso County Water Master Plan, an element of the overall County Master Plan.
APA Colorado recognizes outstanding projects, plans and people from the planning profession every year. This is the first time the El Paso County Planning and Community Development has been recognized as part of APA Colorado’s annual awards in decades.
El Paso County Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey said the award is a testament to the hard work and community collaboration that went into the development of the Water Master Plan.
“A big thanks to all citizens who provided comments, asked questions, and raised concerns on our questionnaire and during public meetings,” Dossey said. “We know water management is a major priority for our community, and we could not have developed such a thorough Master Plan without the public’s contributions.”
Along with extensive input from the Water Master Plan Steering Committee and members of the public, county staff also put immense time into the development of the County Water Master Plan. Those contributing county staff members include Dossey, Deputy Director of Planning Mark Gebhart, Senior Assistant County Attorney Cole Emmons, former Deputy Director of Public Health Tom Gonzales, and executive assistant Tracey Garcia.
APA Colorado also recognized three additional local planning projects. The City of Colorado Springs was recognized for its work on PlanCOS and the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan. Peterson Air Force Base was also recognized for its Command District Area Development Plan.
For information on the El Paso County Water Master Plan, visit tinyurl.com/yyr4vrz9.