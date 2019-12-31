RESIDENTIAL YARD WASTE COLLECTION ADDS $5 FEE
Rocky Top Resources has partnered with El Paso County to provide free residential dumping of yard waste with donations to Care and Share Food Bank for more than 20 years. Since 2001, there has been more than 3.2 million pounds of food donated to Care and Share.
Due to rising costs and expanded use of the program, both Rocky Top and El Paso County can no longer provide the financial support needed to sustain this free Saturday program. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, Rocky Top will accept yard waste from residents at a discounted rate of $5 per load on Saturdays (contractors pay normal fees). The $5 fee (cash or check only, no credit cards) will go to Rocky Top to cover the cost of running the program.
“The main purpose of this yard waste program is to divert tons of organic materials from going into our local landfills,” said Kathy Andrew, El Paso County Environmental Division manager. “The material is grinded into mulch and reused.”
In the last 10 years, the program has served more than 174,000 people and diverted more than 670,000 cubic yards of organic debris from the landfills.
Andrew added, “Most places charge a $25 minimum fee for dumping and the materials are put into the landfill. For only $5 you can dispose of yard waste that will be recycled and kept out of the landfills.”
The Black Forest Slash/Mulch site is open May through September and charges $2 per load.
Cash or check donations to Care and Share (in addition to the $5 fee) are encouraged. Rocky Top will no longer be accepting any food as donations.
The El Paso County sponsored program runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St., the same site where you can recycle your Christmas tree this month. The program is for households only.
Accepted organic waste:
• Branches (maximum size 8-foot-long, 8-inch-diameter)
• Leaves
• Weeds
• Grass clippings
• Plant prunings
• Fruit and vegetable trimmings
Not accepted:
• Railroad ties
• Treated lumber
• Tree stumps
• Household trash
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications for the open position are due by March 2.
The Board of Adjustment is currently seeking two or three associate members.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the BOCC for 3-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms; associate members are appointed for 1-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle.
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.