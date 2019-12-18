STEVE SCHLEIKER NAMED ASSESSOR OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker was named the 2019 Assessor of the Year by the Colorado Assessor’s Association at its 77th Annual Winter Conference held at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs Dec. 4.
“I am absolutely humbled and honored by this award,” Schleiker said. “It goes to show how great of a staff work in the Assessor’s Office. Yes, my name is on the website and the door; however, it is the staff that answers the phones, greet our customers and measure new homes. I am extremely blessed.”
Schleiker has served in the El Paso County Assessor’s Office since 1999, and is a licensed appraiser in the State of Colorado. He has served as a personal property appraiser, personal property manager, office operations manager, and deputy assessor.
He has been a voice for fiscal responsibility and has led major initiatives that have helped El Paso County usher in new technologies that have provided greater efficiencies in the appraisal processes, such as “mobile office” programs for the field appraisers, and changing to a more detailed and accurate method of re-appraising property. These efficiencies have allowed the El Paso County Assessor’s Office to reduce staffing levels by more than 20%.
After graduating from Widefield High School in 1987, Schleiker joined the Marine Corps, where he received numerous awards and was a decorated veteran from operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, and Deny Flight. In 1993, Schleiker was named first runner-up for the John W. Finn Aviation Ordnance Man of the Year award for the Navy and Marine Corps.
After an honorable discharge in 1999, Schleiker went on to earn his appraisal license. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology management, a master’s in project management, and an Executive Master’s in business administration.
Schleiker and his family live on the west side of Colorado Springs, where they are members of Woodmen Valley Chapel and serve on several local boards.
Schleiker is a member of Colorado Association of Tax Appraisers, Colorado Association of Real Estate Appraisers, The International Association of Assessing Officers, and Treasurer of Colorado Assessor’s Association.
PUBLIC TRUSTEE FUNCTIONS CONSOLIDATE TO COUNTY TREASURER
All staff related to the Public Trustee functions have been consolidated into the County Treasurer’s Office, led by Mark Lowderman. Effective immediately, all services related to the Public Trustee will be met in the Treasurer’s Office located at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. The sole exception to this will be one foreclosure sale on Wednesday, Dec. 18, which will be held at 105 E. Vermijo Ave.
“I’m thrilled citizens will be able to enjoy a one-stop-shop for both treasury and public trustee services,” said Treasurer Lowderman. “Not only will citizens see better service by this move, but they will also see a smaller, more responsive government.”
For years, the Public Trustee for El Paso County — along with the other large Colorado counties — was appointed by the governor. However, last year, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill to designate the County Treasurer as the Public Trustee. The bill was to be effective Jan. 1, but the existing gubernatorial appointee resigned early. Gov. Jared Polis named Mark Lowderman Public Trustee earlier this year, ahead of the bill’s schedule.
The Public Trustee is a service that protects those who have borrowed money to buy properties, as well as lienholders and lenders. The duties are funded through the fees charged for services. Three public trustee employees will be transferred over to the Treasurer’s Office, and any other staff support needed for the public trustee work will come from pre-existing Treasury staff.