COUNTY’S EXISTING CONDITIONS REPORT GIVES THOROUGH ANALYSIS OF COUNTY
The El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department, along with Master Plan Consultant Houseal-Lavigne Associates, presented the county’s Existing Conditions Report to the Board of County Commissioners Dec. 12.
The 70-page document, comprised of public input and statistical analysis regarding the current state of the county, is both a summary of current conditions in the county and as a snapshot of current county life. The report covers topics from zoning, development, transportation and water to military bases, recreation and tourism, community health and sustainability.
The Existing Conditions Report will be instrumental as the county continues to develop the Whole County Master Plan. The Master Plan development process began this year and will take about two years to complete. The Planning Department expects to begin implementation of the Master Plan at the end of 2020.
“Finalizing the Existing Conditions Report is the first step toward understanding where the county is today, and it will serve as a bridge to the future,” said Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey. “The report gives us a strong foundation of understanding pertaining to the good, the bad and the ugly in the county, and provides a solid starting point as we move forward.”
“At the very least, the report gives residents a good idea of all the moving parts that are going into the Master Plan process,” said John Houseal of Houseal-Lavigne. “You won’t find another document with such extensive content relating to the current state of El Paso County.”
The full Existing Conditions Report is available to the public on the Master Plan project website: elpaso.hlplanning.com/pages/documents.
The Planning Department also participated in a second round of public engagement for the Master Plan, in the form of a Visioning Workshop Dec. 11. The workshop consisted of a presentation followed by live polling of citizens, both in-person and via Facebook Live. Close to 100 residents participated.
For those who couldn’t participate in the Visioning Workshop, a survey covering similar topics is available to the public on the project website: elpaso-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/pages/questionnaires. The survey will be available to take through January. All residents are encouraged to take the survey and provide their feedback to be considered for the Master Plan.
ANNUAL TREECYCLE OPEN FOR TWO WEEKENDS
Keep your Christmas tree out of the landfill and pick up free mulch while supplies last.
El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will operate a TreeCycle event to reduce landfilled tree waste and to provide free mulch and support youth sports. For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at seven locations following the Christmas holiday.
Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, and Jan. 4 and 5 at:
• Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
• Falcon Trailhead (Southwest of Woodmen and McLaughlin roads)
• Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
• Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
• Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
• Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Additionally, trees and donations can be brought to Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from Jan. 2-31.
All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.
Find more information at TreeCycleCOS.org, elpasoco.com or 719-520-7878.