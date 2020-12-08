Visitors could be deterred from crawling all over the fragile rock formations at the Paint Mines Interpretive Park after El Paso County installs fencing and signs in coming months.
The Paint Mines park in eastern El Paso County has seen a serious uptick in visitors in the last year and with it has come a rise in vandalism and rogue trips up the colorful walls and hoodoos. The county removed spray-painted graffiti on two occasions earlier this year and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had reports of people carving names into the rock in August.
Located near Calhan east of Colorado Springs, the park consists of 4 miles of trails that rise over 500 feet in elevation, according to the tourist website visitcos.com. It covers 750 acres, containing grassland and geological formations of hoodoos, colored clay and sandstone-capped spires. The site is protected by law because of the fragile environment, as well as the geological and archaeological significance of the artifacts, rocks, animals and plants, the website states.
The county does not have a count of how much visitation has risen, but county Landscape Architect Greg Stachon said he believes its been driven by the pandemic and its popularity on travel and social media sites. In September, the park was featured by National Geographic and more than 17,000 posts on Instagram have been tagged “#paintmines.” Many of the people in the Instagram photos are pictured sitting, standing, leaning or crawling on the rocks.
It’s behavior that would not be tolerated on top of Kissing Camels in Garden of the Gods and should not be tolerated at Paint Mines, said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition in Colorado Springs.
“Why is it OK? Why are we putting up with it?” said Davies, who would like to see active enforcement of the no climbing rules.
El Paso County Parks and Recreation expects to spend $374,230 on the park improvements that are already underway and include features intended to keep visitors on marked trails, said Stachon, who is managing the project.
“At this point, the main strategy is adding signage so that it is made clear that climbing on the formations is not allowed,” he said.
Some signs are already in place explaining climbing is prohibited, but the new signs will be placed closer to the formations and have a different design. The project will also include 1,600 feet of fencing that will partially block off the formations, he said.
The trail system is expected to largely remain the same and will still lead to up to the formations, he said. However, social trails that are too steep or redundant will be eliminated, he said.
To help address the crunch for parking that leaves the Paint Mine Road lined with cars, the county is also adding 20 more spots to the main parking lot. The work on the lot is expected to be finished and open to the public in the next few weeks, he said.
The whole project is expected to be completed in April when visitation picks up for the summer, Stachon said. The county is also exploring the potential of staffing the site starting in April on busy days to prevent visitors from climbing on the structures, he said. The county may also recruit volunteers to help fill these roles.
