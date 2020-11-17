El Paso County commissioners have approved a preliminary plan to build a residential neighborhood just outside the boundaries of Monument that also provides for the extension of a critical roadway, developers said.
The board voted unanimously Nov. 10 to rezone the roughly 147-acre property and allow the construction of 48 single family homes in the proposed Grandwood Ranch development. The rezoning will change the minimum lot size requirement from 5 acres to 2½ acres.
Developers said they requested rezoning to provide a “compatible transition” between adjacent properties of varying zoning and land use development codes.
Grandwood Ranch, north of Higby Road, south of Colorado 105 and east of Fairplay Drive, is surrounded by lots ranging from a half-acre to 5 acres, said Jason Alwine of Matrix Design Group, the planner representing developer Sylvan Vista. The majority of the development’s boundaries are zoned to allow a minimum lot size of 2½ acres, he said. Directly south of the development is land owned by the Town of Monument anticipated to be a traditional suburban area, he said.
But county staff and some residents said they were concerned that 2½-acre lots at the northern part of Grandwood Ranch would be too small compared to the 5-acre lots directly north of the site and that there was little buffer between them.
John Mills, who owns two roughly 5-acre lots just north of Grandwood Ranch, said he was concerned about increased traffic and that the construction would negatively affect the views from adjacent subdivisions.
Mills asked the developer to consider turning three of its proposed 2½-acre lots adjacent to his properties into two larger 3¾-acre lots to better blend the two. Mills also asked if that was not an agreeable compromise, developers consider implementing a 100-foot setback on those properties.
The commissioners agreed larger setbacks there were appropriate.
“Based on what’s been provided to me so far, you meet the compatibility requirement,” Commissioner Stan VanderWerf told Alwine. “But I think it’s always important to do anything we can to work with our neighbors.”
VanderWerf said he didn’t feel the board should impose setback conditions based on Mills’ request and that future builders should continue setback discussions with adjacent property owners.
“It is good to keep the characteristics of the neighborhood,” Commissioner Holly Williams said.
Alwine agreed to a 75-foot setback on two lots in the north portion of the proposed subdivision directly adjacent to Mills’ properties.
The new development will include the extension of Furrow Road south through the property and its connection to Higby Road. The extension has been identified by several master plans as “an important connection,” county engineer Jennifer Irvine told commissioners. She said it was needed to serve anticipated future traffic as the area grows, and is necessary to serve existing traffic diverted when there are problems on Colorado 105.
The road extension is also needed for disaster evacuations and first responder access, as well as to relieve traffic on nearby residential roadways.
“The bottom line is that this roadway was needed and identified 30 years ago,” Irvine said.
One condition of the plan’s approval was that the developer resolve issues related to how the northern section of Furrow Road will be constructed, according to project documents. The developer is working with the El Paso County Department of Public Works to explore alternative designs, planners told commissioners.
The property will also include about 14 acres of open space to preserve wetlands and an identified Prebel’s meadow jumping mouse habitat, Alwine said. It will also include two 33,000-gallon cisterns to be used for fire mitigation by the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District.
Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com