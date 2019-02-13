WOODMEN AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LISTS AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Four Woodmen area students were named to the University of Alabama’s Dean’s and President’s lists for the fall 2018 term.
Evan Gilmartin, John Ives and Madison Wojtkowiak all had academic records during the fall term of a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 and were named to the Dean’s List. Jessica Johnson had an academic record of a 4.0 GPA and was named to the President’s List. All are full-time undergraduate students taking a full course load.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was established in 1820 and is the oldest and largest of public universities in Alabama.
KEVIN TOWNSEND EARNS DEGREE AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Northern Colorado Springs resident Kevin Townsend received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama during its fall commencement in mid-December.
The University of Alabama awarded some 2,065 degrees during its fall 2018 commencement.
WOODMEN STUDENTS NAMED TO PRESIDENT’S, DEAN’S HONOR ROLLS AT OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY
Emily Phelan has earned a spot on the President’s Honor Roll and Taylor Stephens has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City for the fall 2018 semester.
Students completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester while maintaining a GPA of 3.9 or higher earned spots on the President’s list. Students completing a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher earned spots on the Dean’s list.
Oklahoma City University is a coeducational, urban private university and offers a wide variety of degrees in the liberal arts, fine arts, sciences and business. OCU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate degrees (including a law degree, MBA and doctoral programs in nursing).
PPCC EARNS MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOLS: BRONZE DESIGNATION
Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools: Bronze Designation for its commitment to providing exceptional military/veteran programs. Bronze winners scored within 30 percent of the 10th best school in the large community college category.
“Our Military and Veterans Program provides support to active duty military, veterans and their family members, who currently make up 26 percent of PPCC’s student population,” said Paul DeCecco, PPCC’s Military and Veterans Programs director. “From the application process through graduation, we offers hands-on help with registration, program advising, paperwork processing and referral services to other departments and resources in the college and the community.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year, 766 schools earned this prestigious designation. Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.