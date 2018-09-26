UCCS ENROLLMENT SURPASSES 12,500 IN 12TH STRAIGHT YEAR OF GROWTH
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs experienced its 12th straight year of record-setting enrollment as more than 12,500 students enrolled in classes for the fall 2018 semester. The official count of 12,574 was reported during the regular meeting of the CU Board of Regents Sept. 14 at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.
The university experienced a 1.2 percent growth with 152 more students compared to the previous fall. The growth was driven by a 2.4 percent increase in retention rate among first-year students with a record 1,363 students returning to UCCS in their second year. The 2,023 first-time freshmen on campus marked the second-largest class in history.
“We have a diverse student body with an equally diverse set of needs, and providing the resources that will allow each one of those students to succeed has been one of our top priorities in the last year,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy. “It takes everyone on campus to meet those needs, and the improvement in our retention rate is a signal that we’re taking appropriate steps to ensure that students are succeeding at UCCS.”
Students represent all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with 78 countries. About 19 percent of students have a military affiliation.
Overall graduate enrollment grew by 4.6 percent to a record 1,906 students, also driven by strong persistence. The graduate enrollment in the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences increased by 13.1 percent, or 36 students, from the previous fall with a total of 311 students enrolled.
Undergraduate enrollment increased by 0.8 percent. The College of Education represented the largest percentage increase at 11.2 percent.
Since 2006, enrollment at UCCS has grown by 66 percent.
The CU system reported an enrollment of 66,728 students, a 2 percent rise from a year ago with growth on each of the four campuses.
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is one of the fastest growing universities in Colorado and offers 46 bachelor’s degrees, 22 master’s and five doctoral degrees. For more information, visit uccs.edu.
PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE NAMED 2018 HEED AWARD RECIPIENT
Pikes Peak Community College on Sept. 17 received the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The annual HEED Award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.
PPCC is the only college in the Pikes Peak Region, one of four colleges in the state and one of only five community colleges in the nation to receive this award.
"This was truly a team effort, and it will take an even greater collaborative mindset to get us to the next level in our goal to achieve inclusive excellence," said Keith R. Barnes, M.S. Ed., PPCC's Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
“INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine selected PPCC based on its diversity and inclusion efforts that include:
- Senior Leadership support and overall stakeholder investment in the effort since 2014.
- The creation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategic goals, tactics, and disaggregated data.
- Enhanced infrastructure including DEI director, diversity team, Multicultural Awareness Conference, DEI website, DEI awards, coordinator of multicultural student retention initiatives, Global Village Talks, Colorado diversity and global learning competencies, Enrollment Management Team: Underrepresented Student Subcommittee, etc.
- The diversity of its student body, particularly the Hispanic/Latinx population.
- Community partnerships including AAYLC, ECOC Summit and Diversity University, El Cinco de Mayo/Latino Community Luncheon, CCCS Equity and Inclusion Council, Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute and Young Documentary Academy.
- Award recognitions including the Best for Vests, Care and Share Mobile Food Market, Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Grant.
“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine. “Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”
For more information about the 2018 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com. For more on PPCC’s diversity efforts, visit ppcc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion.