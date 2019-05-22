SAMUEL MCKINLEY MAKES DEAN’S LIST
Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., announced Samuel McKinley of northern Colorado Springs was one of 278 students named to the college’s spring Dean’s List.
McKinley and his fellow classmates earned at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.
Chadron State College, founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum offers programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
LAURA CLAY, CASSIDY HORN MAKE PRESIDENT’S LIST
Laura Clay and Cassidy Horn, both of northern Colorado Springs, were among 270 students at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb. who met requirements for the spring 2019 President’s List by earning a 4.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
