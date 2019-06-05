NORTHERN SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO HARDING UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
Northern Colorado Springs students Stephanie Graham and Casey Griggs are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2019 semester.
Graham is a junior English and Spanish major and Griggs is a senior computer science major at the university, located in Searcy, Ark.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university and is the largest private university in Arkansas. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 50 states and 50 nations and territories.
TELLI NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Matthew Telli is one of more than 1,700 students named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
Telli is majoring in management and leadership.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university offering more than 185 academic programs in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.