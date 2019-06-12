NORTH SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO OCU HONOR ROLLS
Two northern Colorado Springs students have earned honor roll recognition at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City.
Taylor Stephens was named to the spring 2019 Dean’s Honor Roll. Dean’s Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Emily Phelan was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester.
Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President’s Honor Roll requirements.
Oklahoma City University is an urban private university offering a wide variety of degrees in the liberal arts, fine arts, sciences and business. OCU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate degrees, including a law degree, MBA and doctoral programs in nursing.
LIBERTY ALUM RECEIVES DOCTORATE FROM RVUCOM
Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, announces the graduation of Katherine Grace Rose-Borcherding.
Dr. Rose-Borcherding is one of 151 RVUCOM graduates who received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree during the University’s commencement ceremony at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver on May 18. She will complete her residency program in Family Medicine at Via Christi Family Medicine Residency in Wichita, Kan.
Dr. Rose-Borcherding is the daughter of Pam Gay and Tim and Cindy Rose. She is a graduate of Liberty High School. She attended Seattle Pacific University and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in physiology.