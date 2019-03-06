COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENTS NAMED TO UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S DEAN’S LIST
Two Colorado Springs students have been named to the University of Iowa’s fall 2018 Dean’s List.
Joshua Klyn and Lydia Rose, both undergraduate students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of graded course work during a given semester were recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List.
The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity and opportunity.
NORTHERN COLORADO SPRINGS STUDENTS EARN FIRST HONORS AT UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO
Northern Colorado Springs students Kennedy Caldwell and Imma Honkanen have earned First Honors for the fall semester 2018 at the University of San Diego. First honors students have a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, the University of San Diego offers eight academic divisions.
DISTRICT 20 GRAD NAMED TO COLLEGE OF WOOSTER DEAN’S LIST
Amelia Kemp, a resident of Colorado Springs, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. Kemp, a sophomore and graduate of Pine Creek High School, achieved a grade point average of 3.65 or above.
The College of Wooster was founded in 1866. The college enrolls approximately 2,000 students.
NORTHERN SPRINGS STUDENTS MAKE DEAN’S LIST AT AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Jordan Dale, Valerie Cox and Alyssa Bragg, all northern Colorado Springs students, have made the academic Deans’ List at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif.
They are honored for a fall 2018 grade-point average of 3.5 or better, and are joined by 1,976 students receiving the same honor.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university. With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 45 master’s degrees, 24 certificates, 12 credentials and eight doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.