TCA GRADS NAMED TO GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Three graduates of The Classical Academy have been named to the Grove City College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.
Logan Branch, a senior accounting major, has been named to the Dean’s List. Branch is a 2015 graduate of TCA and the son of Jonathan and Julie Branch of Colorado Springs.
Robinson Crane, a junior biology major, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction. Crane is a 2016 graduate of TCA and is the son of Stephen and LuAnne Crane of Colorado Springs.
Walt Smith, a sophomore economics major, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction. Smith is a 2017 graduate of TCA and the son of Scott and Sara Smith of Colorado Springs.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Grove City College is national Christian liberal arts and sciences college in Grove City, Pa. Established in 1876, the college offers degrees in more than 60 majors.
NORTHERN SPRINGS RESIDENTS EARN MASTERS DEGREES
Two Colorado Springs residents have graduated from Graceland University in Iowa.
Jessica Hanika of northern Colorado Springs graduated with a Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner). Hanika is a family nurse practicioner in Colorado Springs. She was joined by local Joshua Bedient, who graduated with a Master of Science in nursing (nurse educator).
Hanika and Bedient are among 318 graduates from 34 states and five countries who earned a total of 335 degrees.
Founded in 1895, Graceland University has campuses in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Mo.