AIR ACADEMY HIGH GRAD NAMED TO KNOX COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Sierra Daniger, a graduate of Air Academy High School, has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List for the 2018 fall term. Daniger is studying biochemistry.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Ill. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries.
NORTH SPRINGS STUDENT NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
Matthew Telli of northern Colorado Springs has been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List at Bradley University. Telli is majoring in management and leadership.
Full-time students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale are given the distinction of being placed on the University’s Dean’s list.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Ill., with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.