AAHS JUNIOR, PIKES PEAK REGION STUDENTS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIP FOR EXCHANGE PROGRAM IN GERMANY
The Council on International Educational Exchange announced this month that Air Academy High School junior Christina Stanley is one of 250 American high school students from across the country who was awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament). Stanley is joined by three other Pikes Peak area high schoolers in the honor: Widefield High School junior Grace Dorst, Coronado High School sophomore Riddley Sheehan and Mesa Ridge High School junior Paige Womelsdorff.
As CBYX scholars, Stanley and her fellow regional students will spend the school year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a four-week language and cultural immersion camp to gain a better understanding of German culture, language and everyday life. Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through numerous excursions to nearby cities, historical sites and more.
Each year CIEE awards the fully-funded CBYX scholarship to 100 high-achieving high school students from 18 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, allowing youth from a diverse array of communities to participate in a full cultural immersion experience. The CBYX program, jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, was created to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Germany and the U.S. through citizen diplomacy. German students also come to live and study in the U.S. to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic. Since its inception in 1983, the program has welcomed more than 26,000 students, many of whom go on to study at top colleges and universities. All participants become part of a global network of U.S. Department of State program alumni.
BRIARGATE RESIDENT INDUCTED INTO PHI BETA KAPPA
The University of Alabama has inducted a new group of students into its chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, including Lily DiSilverio of Briargate and fellow Colorado Springs resident Tyler Morgan.
Founded Dec. 5, 1776, The Phi Beta Kappa Society is the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society. It has chapters at 286 colleges and universities in the U.S., 50 alumni associations, and more than 500,000 members worldwide. Noteworthy members include 17 U.S. Presidents, 39 Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States and more than 130 Nobel Laureates.
The mission of The Phi Beta Kappa Society is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, foster freedom of thought, and recognize academic excellence. UA’s chapter was founded in 1851.
Students are elected to membership on the basis of outstanding academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences.