Emma Downing of Rampart High School was named alongside three other high school students from Nebraska as Hastings College Walter Scott Scholars during the college’s Bronco Scholars Day event.
This full tuition scholarship is one of the most celebrated and competitive scholarships offered to students at Hastings College.
The namesake of the scholarship, Walter Scott Jr., is an Omaha, Neb.-native who served as chairman of the Hastings College Board of Trustees from 1982 to 1997. The former CEO of Peter Kiewit Sons, Inc., Scott is one of the nation’s most generous philanthropists.
To compete at Bronco Scholars Day, students first had to qualify by earning a score of 26 or higher on the ACT or 1230 or higher on the SAT, maintain a 3.75 grade point average or higher and apply and be accepted to Hastings College. During the event, students interviewed with Hastings College faculty and staff and were assessed on both their academic and leadership potential.
Walter Scott Scholars had previously qualified for a significant Hastings College academic scholarship. The additional award covers the balance of tuition for those students.