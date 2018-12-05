LIBERTY GRAD NAMED BIG RED SCHOLAR AT UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
Sarah Carroll of Colorado Springs was among 70 University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshmen recognized as Big Red Scholars at a reception Nov. 16 in the Nebraska Union. The awards were presented by Chancellor Ronnie Green and Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman.
Big Red Scholars are students who are National Merit and National Hispanic finalists or who have a perfect ACT/SAT score, putting them in the top 1 percent of the 2018 freshman class.
Carroll, a graduate of Liberty High School, earned a Chancellor’s Scholarship.
“I am so excited for your future. You have accomplished so much already. Just think of where you’ll be at graduation,” said Plowman, who is also the chief academic officer at Nebraska. “Work hard, set goals and dream big. I know you’re going to do great things.”
This year’s freshman class featured one of the strongest academic profiles and one of the highest nonresident enrollments in school history. The class also saw a significant increase in National Merit and National Hispanic finalists, the majority coming from out of state.
“We see you as the next generation of leaders who will change the world for the better,” Green said. “Keep your passion for progress, for a brighter future — it’s bigger than any obstacles that stand in the way.”