HEUSER & HEUSER ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLORADO SENIORS
Heuser & Heuser, LLP has announced its Heuser Law Scholarship, and will award five $1,000 scholarships to Colorado high school seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military.
To apply, candidates must submit a hard-copy essay no longer than 1,000 words answering the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown?
Applicants must describe why and how they would change it, and how they would maintain the change they wish to see in their hometowns.
Submissions may be sent to:
Heuser and Heuser, L.L.P.
Attn: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
All entries must be postmarked before Feb. 1, 2019. Winners will be announced in February.