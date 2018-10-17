Air Academy honors faculty, staff and alumni at Homecoming
Air Academy High School and Kadet Legacy hosted the second annual Alumni Rally last month at the Kadet’s Homecoming football game against Palmer High School.
The Alumni Rally honors distinguished Kadets from the school’s history. This year’s honorees are listed below.
Honored faculty and staff
• Mike Concha (1966-1981), a building maintenance and professional.
• Julie Foster (1972-1996), a paraprofessional hired by AASH librarian Lucy Wilson.
• Oleta Goodrich (1965 – 1986), secretary for high school principals John Asbury, John Delventhal, Bob Duffy and Julie Fairley.
• Becky Reichardt (1975 — 1998), an AAHS special needs educator who was honored posthumously.
• Rick Shaw (1984 – 2000), AAHS band director whose band participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 1992.
• Robert Brink Spear (1978 – 2002 & 2008 – 2011), a teacher, coach and school club sponsor.
• Judy Williamson (1976 – 1996), AAHS math teacher who started the school’s Advanced Placement Calculus program.
Distinguished graduates
• Kent Peterson (Class of 1968)
• Max Stucky (Class of 1968)
• Karen Brody (Class of 1978)
• Robert Case (Class of 1978)
• Scott Moore (Class of 1978)
• Jason Buhler (Class of 1988)
• Robin Mellon Koldenhoven (Class of 1988)
• Bradley M. Monger (Class of 1998)
• Kristin Nielsen Ray (Class of 1998)
• Anna Balabanova (Class of 2008)
• Benjamin Robert Galloway (Class of 2008)
• Alli Roiko Wintterle (Class of 2008)
Other highlights of the evening included The Wings of Blue, who parachuted into the K-Dome with the game ball to start the action. Air Academy Band also played at halftime, which concluded with a fireworks display.