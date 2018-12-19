ACADEMY OPTIMIST CLUB ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP CONTESTS FOR EL PASO COUNTY STUDENTS
El Paso County students looking to earn scholarships may now participate in the Academy Optimist Club’s scholarship contests.
Optimist International holds annual oratorical and essay contests, and sponsors three contests for students to earn money and pursue opportunities in higher education: the oratorical contest, a communication contest for the deaf and hard of hearing (CCDHH) and an essay contest.
Contests are conducted at a club level, then zone and regional (if necessary), and at the district level. District-level scholarships are funded by the Optimist International Foundations and awarded by Optimist International.
The 2018-2019 oratorical contest topic is “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?” Contact Ronda Riley, oratorical contest chairperson, at ronley@01msn.com for information regarding locations and dates, and any other questions.
The communication contest for the deaf and hard of hearing provides an opportunity for young people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate in a public forum while developing valuable skills and confidence. The students write and present a speech on the topic selected annually by Optimist International. The contestants can present in sign language or orally to the judges and audience. The 2018-2019 topic is also “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?”
The Optimist International Foundation annually funds a $2,500 scholarship for each Optimist International District. The Colorado/Wyoming District donates an additional $2,500 to the Foundation in order to provide a second scholarship. Contact Al Shea, CCDHH contest chairperson, at a22shea@comcast.net for information regarding locations, dates, and other questions.
The 2018-2019 essay contest topic is, “When all the world’s problems are solved, is optimism still necessary?” Please contact Carol Booth, essay contest chairperson, at optjcb25008@centurylink.net to obtain the address to mail the essay and application form and any other required documents. All applications and essays must be received by Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at her address.
All forms may be downloaded from optimist.org. Click on “Key Resources,” select “Forms,” then scroll to “Scholarship Contest Forms and Planning Guides.”
More information is available regarding scholarship amounts and contest guidelines on the Academy Optimist Club website, academyclub.org.