City planners did a great job setting aside the Stratton Open Space amid the intense development in western Colorado Springs. This strategic oasis provides healthy exercise and nature time for locals, with close and easy access during the travel impaired winter season.
To reach the Ridgeway trailhead area, go west from Cresta Road on Cheyenne Boulevard for about a half-mile and turn right on Ridgeway Avenue, then continue a short distance to the roomy parking lot. A large sign at the lot provides a helpful map of trails and distances.
To the left of the large sign, follow the wide Chamberlain Ridgeway Spur Trail, heading towards a foothill. Note a trail off to the right that will be your return route to parking area.
After about a quarter-mile, bear left at the signpost to continue on the Spur. The wide trail connects to an old road that does some wide switchbacks and after about .75 miles reaches the dam at South Suburban Reservoir. Continue northward on the South Suburban Loop trail along the base of the east face of the dam.
After about a quarter-mile, work around the dam face and bear right at the trail intersection. This is a tricky spot with a trail reroute. Follow the Ridge Trail for about 100 yards and look for a sign for the well-named Ponderosa Trail and bear left heading into Ponderosa Pine and Douglas fir forest.
Continue northward past the Arroyo Grande Trail and connect to the Upper Meadows Loop Trail after about a half-mile. Continue on the Upper Meadows Loop northward then swinging southward, leading back to the parking area after about a mile.
Along this stretch, enjoy some nice views of Colorado Springs and the Great Plains to the east while passing through foothills habitat of grassland, Mountain Mahogany shrubland and mature stands of Gambel’s Oak stretching to about 20 feet tall.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.