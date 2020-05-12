Some people have a lot of downtime right now. Whether it’s a temporary furlough, a layoff or a working-from-home situation, many of us have more time than we used to. Time to do all those things we always wanted to do, but never had time for.
Unfortunately, some of us spent the first weeks of this pandemic watching too much reality TV. Now we’re comparing ourselves to all those people and wondering where we went wrong in life. How can all those beautiful people be living such splendid lives while we’re stuck in the 8 to 5 (or 6, or 7, or 8 p.m.) rat race? Where did the time go and at what point did we go astray? But now, with all this time on our hands, maybe we can catch up. We can finally right a few of those wrongs.
We can get serious about exercise and in a few weeks, have those six-pack abs or that perfect tushy like the reality stars (a lot of those people have trainers and personal chefs, and looking good is their full-time job). We can start washing off our makeup every night, stick to our beauty regimen, and have perfect skin like the ladies in the commercials (that’s Botox and surgery, folks — trust me, no one at 60 has a face like a peach and some of those women are older than I am). We can write that book that gets turned into a screenplay and have a hit series on Netflix (don’t get me started on the state of the publishing industry these days). Or we can get our house in order so it looks less like the Conner’s and more like a Hollywood mansion (those people have maids, gardeners, nannies and interior designers — no movie or music star single-handedly designs, builds, or maintains those places). OK, so maybe we’ll adopt one of those bobcats that’s been roaming the neighborhood and be a quirky Big Cat person (don’t be silly — besides, no one looks good in a bleached-out mullet).
The reality of the reality show is that people pay a lot of money to create that image of perfection (or in the tiger guy’s case, lunacy). Trying to live up to their standards is going to cost you, and right now is not the time to be spending mad wads of cash to make yourself feel better. The other reality is that making big changes in life is difficult when you have more important things on your mind. Like where to buy toilet paper, what to do with the kids this summer and how to cut your own hair.
If you don’t write that bestseller, paint that masterpiece or get a beach body this year, don’t be too hard on yourself. We’ve been through a lot. All of us.
Most of those TV shows were taped during a different time when life was a lot easier. Most of those people have resources you and I don’t have. And they’re not all as happy as they seem. That’s their TV face, their reality show body. Lighten up and set your sights a little lower. Seriously, if you can get off the couch and walk to the mailbox, you’re doing fine. If you’re still showering a couple of times a week and putting on pants most days, bravo! If your cat hasn’t left you and your dog still loves you, everything’s going to be OK.
Tonight, instead of a reality series, try watching one of those nature shows. Get a look at the unscripted, imperfect world. It’s more beautiful than any reality show and it won’t make you feel like you have to use more face creams or do more squats. Anything that David Attenborough narrates is a good pick, but there are plenty of choices on all the streaming channels, cable and PBS.
We may be stuck inside a lot, but we can free our minds. And stop worrying about whether we’re doing enough with all this time.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.