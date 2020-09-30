Six Pine Creek High School tennis players competed in the Class 5A state tournament last week at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. According to Pine Creek coach Jason Warkentine, the school has never before sent as large a contingent to the state finals.
“This is the first time in three or four years we’ve even had anybody qualify for state,” Warkentine said. “We’ve been getting stronger every year and I see that trend continuing.”
The six Eagles who advanced to the state tournament are: No. 2 singles Ian Kitchen, No. 3 singles Parker Kancir, the No. 2 doubles team of Silas Stowell and Robert Lindly, Jr. and the No. 3 doubles team of Cole Buetelschies and Noah Osteroos.
They are all juniors, with the exception of Lindly and Osteroos, who are sophomores.
“We have a no-cut program,” said Warkentine, who had 43 players in his program this fall. “We had pretty much the same faces this year as last year. Everyone just improved with a lot of hard work.”
As a team, the Eagles won the Class 5A portion of the revamped 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Their only league loss was to perennial 4A-state power Cheyenne Mountain.
Pine Creek advanced six players to the state tournament by virtue of a strong showing at their regional. They finished second to Valor Christian as a team and earned the school’s first-ever boys’ tennis trophy in the process.
“Hopefully, this happens for me again next year,” Kancir said. “Since last season I’ve been working hard. There were four of us working for three singles spots and I had to really work hard to get that spot this year. This is a privilege and I needed to keep working hard throughout the season.”
Kitchen said he and his teammates maintained friendly competition throughout the season.
“Parker and I had a competition during some of the matches where we would race to see who would win first,” Kitchen said. “This team is built of friends. We joke around. We banter with each other while we play. It’s just fun. With all the friendly competition it just pushes us to get better.”
Stowell is arguably the most gregarious player on the team. He likened the camaraderie between he and Lindly to that of two famous Golden State Warriors basketball teammates.
“We’re like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson,” Stowell said. “We’ve got really good team chemistry and we’re always aggravating our opponents because we always play so well.”
Stowell added that he plays the role of Steph Curry.
Lindly swung between varsity and junior varsity as a freshman. He elevated his game to new heights this year and plans to continue to rise in the program.
“When I go back to state next year, doubles or singles, I’m going to be talking to my teammates, like Ian, about how he played at singles if I were to make singles. And doubles I can learn from this year.”
Beutelschies and Osteroos have learned to rely on each other’s strengths this season as the No. 3 doubles team.
“I’m good at the net and Noah is really good at his ground strokes,” Beutelschies said. “When we play to those strengths it really elevates our game.”
Osteroos has enjoyed the ride this season and hopes the trend continues throughout his high school career.
“This program hasn’t had this much popularity, so it’s really cool to get some publicity,” he said.
Pine Creek will graduate just one senior, Tucker Shannon (No. 1 doubles).