The Pine Creek High School softball team dropped to 2-5 after a 14-3 loss to Lewis-Palmer on Aug. 31.
The Eagles led 2-1 heading into the top of the fourth inning when Lewis-Palmer came up with three runs off Pine Creek sophomore pitcher Madison Heiner. Pine Creek scored a run in the fifth to draw within one, but the Rangers scored six in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull ahead.
Heiner led the Pine Creek offense with two hits, including a triple and two runs. Senior Katherine Webb had a double, and sophomore Kennedy Thomason added a single.
Heiner and Webb are the team’s top hitters, each batting .500 through Aug. 31.
Pine Creek is competing in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference this season.