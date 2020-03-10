Sunday was International Women’s Day, a day marked by protests, marches and celebratory events around the world.
The local celebration happened Saturday in Colorado Springs: “Planet 50/50 by 2030: Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” was organized by several Pikes Peak region women’s organizations and featured local and regional women business and community leaders as speakers. It sold out.
On Sunday I listened to a CNN interview with Hillary Clinton, a past presidential candidate and secretary of state under President Barack Obama and a very accomplished woman. Her words confirmed that International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women all over the world, and yet we are far from achieving gender equality even in our own country.
While Clinton lost the presidential election in 2016, she came the closest a woman ever has to holding America’s highest government office.
With Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar out of the presidential race following last week’s primary results, that office isn’t going to have a woman’s name on it in 2020.
“Gender in this race, you know, that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’” Warren told CNN after her exit from the Democratic field.
We’ll choose among male candidates for president this fall. But it could be the year for the nation’s first female vice president.
Clinton told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that she’d love to see a woman named as a running mate to the Democratic presidential nominee.
“Personally, I’d love to have a woman on the ticket, finally — again. We’ve had two women vice-presidential candidates — one for the Democrats [Gerladine Ferraro, 1984], one for the Republicans [Sarah Palin, 2008],” Clinton said.
“But obviously, I’d like to keep that moving, and actually have it happen in this election that someone would be the first woman vice president.”
It would be a step toward gender equality in the U.S. Gender equality, incidentally, is the focus of International Women’s Day.
The first IWD gathering was in 1911, and since 1913 has been celebrated annually on March 8. The United Nations commemorated IWD for the first time in 1975 and instituted an annual theme in 1996, according to internationalwomensday.com. This year’s IWD theme was #EachforEqual.
What is achievable — what I would like to help make happen within my lifetime — is equal pay for equal work, more women in office, more women business leaders, more women challenging the norm and, ahem, more women journalists and editors. But how can we do this?
“We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender-equal world,” states internationalwomensday.com.
Gender equality, meaning equal rights and opportunities regardless of gender, is estimated by the World Economic Forum to be achievable by 2133 (far outside of my lifetime).
“To get to parity in the next decade instead of the next two centuries, we will need to mobilize resources, focus leadership attention and commit to targets across the public and private sectors. Business-as-usual will not close the gender gap — we must take action to achieve the virtuous cycle that parity creates in economies and societies,” said Saadia Zahidi, head of the Centre for the New Economy and Society and member of the Managing Board, World Economic Forum.
So let’s not do business as usual.
#EachforEqual is a campaign that runs all year long, and it represents an attainable goal that can happen sooner than 113 years from now.
“When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going — let’s keep going until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves to have,” Clinton has said.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June.