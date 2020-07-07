How many of you recall TV’s detective-minded sleuth, “MacGyver,” and his demonstrating the more than one million uses for duct tape?
Relying only on his creative intellect, red handle pocket knife and duct tape, Mac could get out of any life-threatening situation. Since then, I have heard men claim their toolbox requires only two items: a knife and duct tape. If something doesn’t move and should, use a knife to pry it free. If it moves and shouldn’t, use duct tape.
I researched this topic and was surprised to learn that duct tape dates back to biblical times. According to scripture, God told Noah, “You have done well preparing the ark. However, 40 days is a long time to be afloat, so take this roll of duct tape just in case.”
It’s been said chocolate is to women what duct tape is to men — it fixes everything. (Sorry, guys, there is some truth to this one). A poster of a roll of duct tape and a bottle of beer is a good example. The caption reads, “One of these items fixes everything. The other is a roll of duct tape.”
Yes, duct tape is more than a duck sounds-filled cassette tape. But, don’t take my word for it. Consider a magazine pic of a flatbed truck hauling a giant roll of duct tape bearing the inscription, “Emergency Bridge Repair” on the side of the truck. Sounds like the City’s response to pothole-peppered street repair.
And don’t forget the popular, timeless photo of a portly fella sporting a piece of duct tape on his exposed, rotund backside: “Duct tape: holding the world together one crack at a time.”
You say you haven’t enough money for tire repair? “Who needs a spare tire? You have duct tape,” read the words above a poster of a tire half-covered in — you guessed it — duct tape.
Even the “Star Wars” franchise endorses duct tape. Not long ago an executive said duct tape is like the force in that it has a light side and dark side and holds the universe together.
Recently, I happened upon a political cartoon showing President Trump with duct tape over his mouth. Although duct tape can’t fix idiocy, it can muffle the sound.
Speaking of mouths, here are some other uses for this exceptional product:
Duct tape the mouths of those who complain about having to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, then join protest groups from where the COVID-19 virus has been contracted. Also, duct tape the mouths of those who demand justice when school students are gunned down, only to scream injustice when they believe their gun rights are being threatened.
Methinks these folks would like some cheese to go with their whine.
Also, duct tape together the knees of the ridiculously overpaid professional athletes who refuse to stand for our National Anthem. Finally, duct tape the mouths of those foreigners who choose to live in the U.S, but claim our customs and traditions offend them. If they don’t like our country, I’ll help them pack. And, I will provide a roll of duct tape as a parting gift.
As you can see, there are many wonderful uses for duct tape. And, if something isn’t easily fixed with duct tape, you’re obviously not using enough duct tape.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 20 years. Contact William with comments and ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.