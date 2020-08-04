With COVID-19 remaining a significant threat, getting out of town is not as normal as it used to be. My wife and I are still hesitant about traveling by air, but there are quite a few people around the country who are traveling by car.
If you decide you need to do some roaming, and yet not make it too extensive (and hopefully lessen the risk), northern New Mexico offers several opportunities. Last month I wrote about Fort Union National Monument as one option. Another option is just a bit farther south from Fort Union: Las Vegas, N.M.
Home to New Mexico Highlands University, Las Vegas has quite a bit of history. For example, the Old Town, Las Vegas Plaza & Bridge Street historic districts. There are a number of historic buildings around the appealing Las Vegas Plaza. One I find interesting is at 218 N. Plaza. This building was used by Gen. Steven Watts Kearney, Commander of the Army of the West, in 1846 to announce that New Mexico was now part of the United States. He stood on top of the building to make the announcement, and the text of his message is right across the street in the Plaza on a plaque.
Another interesting site is the Hotel Castañeda, which was built in 1898 and was recently refurbished. I was amazed to learn that it was the site of a famous reunion of the Rough Riders (officially known as the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment) of Teddy Roosevelt fame. According to a sign in the hotel, “The Rough Riders were the most celebrated U.S. Army regiment of the 1898 Spanish-American War. Mostly from this area, the soldiers brought the region fame for their charge up San Juan Hill in Cuba, and helped New Mexico earn a star in the U.S. flag.” Further, “Six hundred Rough Riders held their first reunion at this hotel in 1899, led by their commander, then New York governor Theodore Roosevelt, before he became president of the United States.”
The reunion was big — more than 5,000 greeted Roosevelt, who wore his wartime uniform. Now, for those of you who really know your history, the story is more complex. Roosevelt’s troops assaulted what was known as Kettle Hill, and later were on San Juan Hill. There were numerous units involved. Interestingly, Buffalo Soldiers (all Black units who mainly served on the Western frontier after the Civil War) were significant parts of the U.S. force in Cuba (in the 9th and 10th Cavalry among others), and never got the credit they deserved in the fighting until recently. (I have resolved to do some more research on the Spanish-American War.)
There is another intriguing part of the Hotel Castañeda history — that of Fred Harvey. Harvey was an entrepreneur who developed lunchrooms, restaurants and hotels across the American Southwest in the latter part of the 1800s. The establishments were along railroads — in particular the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe — and they provided quality service. Harvey became known as, “the Civilizer of the West.”
Harvey also employed what came to be known as the “Harvey Girls.” According to Stephen Fried in an article on the Castañeda, “Fred Harvey dining rooms and lunch counters were staffed by the most renowned servers in the world — the ‘Harvey Girls,’ the country’s first major all-female national work force.” Harvey Girls would reside in housing next to the restaurants and were chaperoned. According to the Las Vegas, N.M. Trail Guide, “Built to be a jewel in Fred Harvey’s famed chain of AT&SF railroad hotels, La Castañeda is the first of the early Harvey Houses to be built in the Spanish Mission Revival style in New Mexico and the first Spanish Mission Revival building in the state.”
Getting to Las Vegas is simple. Follow I-25 south from Colorado Springs about 265 miles and you are there. Check visitlasvegasnm.com for information. The Las Vegas Historic Trail Guide is particularly useful for reference.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.