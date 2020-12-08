Like many Coloradans, outdoor adventure is a big part of my life. Whether it’s hiking to hot springs, waterfalls and lakes, or climbing mountains and crags, there’s a lot to see and do here in our state, and public lands make many areas accessible and affordable. And while COVID-19 has put a damper on tourism, people keep flocking to the outdoors.
Part of me likes seeing all these people getting some fresh air and exercise, and I tell myself that the more time they spend in nature, the more they’ll appreciate the need to protect it from privatization and commercialization. Another, selfish part of me wishes all those people would go to the mall so I could have the backcountry to myself.
Other people aside, I’m happiest outdoors. Hiking, climbing, camping, you name it. I’m not a “team sport” kind of person, so I generally do these things solo or with one other person. I like being independent and self-sufficient. I like knowing I can find my way out and back without help, can set up a tent by myself and cook my own meals. Mostly, I like setting my own schedule, making my own decisions, and not having to compromise. That means taking on a lot of responsibility. It means good risk assessment, good judgment, and not being vulnerable. For me, the greatest vulnerability isn’t on the trail, but on the roads. I worry the most, not in the middle of a multiday hike, or camped miles from nowhere, but rather when I’m driving a back road, wondering how much steeper, looser, rockier, narrower, icier, or more exposed it’s going to get before I get to the trailhead. And how much worse it’ll be on the way out, especially if it rains or snows.
So, I’m committed to buying a vehicle with higher clearance and a lot of other things that will put my mind at ease on those long backcountry drives. But just like with hiking, having the right gear isn’t enough. You have to know how to use it. My current vehicle has all-wheel drive, rear lockers, and a short wheelbase, which has been great for traveling on sandy or gravelly roads and making U-turns and three-point turns on narrow, exposed back roads. But if I’m going to be venturing deeper into the backcountry, I’ll probably need to know more.
Here in Colorado, I’m in luck. A little bit of googling turned up 4x4 driving classes not far from home. These places teach you how to navigate backroads safely and use your vehicle and your gear for self-recovery, and to help others. They also teach you how to take care of your gear and fix it when it breaks down.
I’ve been stuck on the road a few times. I slid into a ditch on the way to climb a peak a few years ago. The snow was halfway up my doors, so even though I had a shovel in the trunk, I couldn’t open the doors to get to it. I was getting ready to crawl out a window when a guy came along who had done the same thing the week before. This time, he had a rope in his truck and was able to pull me out. Another time, I did a 14er in winter and a snowstorm came in, burying my car. I spent the night out, and another guy with a truck pulled me out the next day. A third time, a hiking buddy’s truck malfunctioned and we had to hike 10 miles out in snowshoes. Getting stranded isn’t fun, and it can be expensive — not to mention embarrassing — to get help. So, I’m determined to make 2021 the year I get that part of my outdoor life sorted out.
Overlanding is apparently a thing now, where people drive, rather than hike, into the backcountry to camp. Between that, and the explosion of people spending more time outside, I have a feeling these 4x4 classes might become pretty popular. And I look forward to the day when, instead of being the person in the snowdrift getting pulled out, I’m the one with the winch pulling someone else out — or maybe myself out. Actually, I look forward to never doing any of these things. I just like knowing that, if I had to, I could get out on my own. That need for self-reliance might be a Colorado thing. It might be an outdoor adventurer thing. Or it might just be a smart thing. Whatever it is, backroad safety, to me, seems every bit as important as all the other outdoor training I’ve had over the years and I sure am looking forward to it.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.