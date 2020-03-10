Being sick is the worst.
You feel bad and you look like crap. You stay home from work and have to use up all your sick days and sometimes your vacation days, too. You can’t eat and you don’t want to go out, so you just lie around the house feeling like (as my mom would say) “something the cat dragged in.” You’re too tired for housework or yard work or homework. You can’t use the computer because the light hurts your eyes and you can’t read because the words hurt your brain.
So you crawl under a blanket on the couch and listen to the television. You turn it way down so you can sleep, but then you get caught up in the story so you turn it up. After a few hours, you’re exhausted and hungry so you get up to root around in the cabinet for something that won’t make you retch. But everything looks gross. You dig into the bottom of your purse, searching for the package of saltine crackers you swiped from that restaurant a few months ago. You find them and eat them and wish there were more. But there are none, and you’re too tired to go to the store.
So you just lie there, under the blanket, listening to television and licking the cellophane. Maybe you could order some crackers from the grocery store but there’s a minimum charge for delivery and you’re seriously considering spending $15 for a box of saltines. What about Uber, or Lyft, or ordering Chinese food and asking them to throw in some crackers? Does Amazon Prime deliver crackers? The sickness has addled your senses, obviously. But, crackers.
This is what I think about when I get that first little scratch in my throat or tickle in my nose. Oh no, am I getting sick? And with the current flu onslaught, I’m even more worried about my health. I even went online to order some face masks, since all the drug stores on the northwest side are sold out. Thinking better of it, I did some online research and found out face masks aren’t necessary for someone like me who isn’t sick and doesn’t work around sick people. My best bet for staying healthy, apparently, is to stay home. Well, considering I work from home, that’s not a problem. Second, I should avoid touching public door handles and knobs. Again, not a problem — as long as I stay home, I don’t even have to worry about other people’s doors. Third, I should keep my hands away from my face. Not to worry, because my hands are clean, right?
But just in case, I think I’ll go to the store for some crackers. It won’t take long and they shouldn’t be too busy this time of day. I head into the grocer and figure maybe I’ll get a few more things while I’m here, so I grab a basket and walk the aisles, squeezing between other shoppers, dodging carts and kids. In line, I hand the cashier a $5 bill and he counts my change back to me, then turns his head to sneeze into his forearm. I look to my left. There’s a kid in a cart with a runny nose staring at me. To my right, a woman is wiping her eyes with a tissue. I grab my box of saltines and run for the door. Safe in my car, I’m driving home, relieved to be away from the people and the germs and the viruses. At the stoplight, my stomach starts to grumble, so I reach for the crackers, tear open a sleeve, and stuff a few in my mouth. The light changes and I drive.
Almost home, my throat begins to itch. No problem, I just need a little drink of … OH NO, WHAT HAVE I DONE? By now it’s too late. The grocery basket, the people, the change. My hands. And, the crackers. There’s nothing left to do but crawl under a blanket. I hope there’s something good on TV.
In all seriousness, getting sick is no laughing matter. We can joke about it when we’re in good health, but trust me, I’m the biggest whiniest baby of them all when I’m not feeling well. Being sick is just not funny. So get your flu shot. Wash your hands. Leave the face masks to the professionals and stay home if you’re sick so you don’t infect others. Grab a blanket and find something good on TV. And don’t forget the crackers.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.