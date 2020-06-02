I don’t always do the right thing (just ask my mom).
Lately it’s hard to know what’s “right” or “best” or “safe.”
Last week I took my dog for a walk around Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs. It was a warm almost-summer day. I’d guess about 100 people were out fishing, kayaking, walking, running, walking dogs and pushing babies in strollers.
There were kids playing on the playground equipment, caution tape pulled off of it now littering the ground. There was a full-on tailgate happening in one of the parking lots. An ice cream truck called out from nearby Memorial Park.
Of the roughly 100 people I saw enjoying the day around the lake, I counted six with masks, including me. One guy hardly counts because he was wearing his mask around his neck, but I’ll count him. So, that’s 6 percent of people wearing masks, in my rough estimate.
I got some weird looks for having mine on. Was I right to wear it, and all these other people in the wrong?
The “rules” seem to change every day.
I decided as a rounded the lake path that it was time to once again check in with the source — the Centers for Disease Control (as I did in my March 4 column).
The gist of all the advice on cdc.gov: “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.”
On that site’s extensive information about COVID-19 I found that message and quite a lot of detailed guidance about protecting yourself from the virus:
“CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
Still advised: wearing a cloth face covering when you’re near other people, social distancing at least six feet, avoiding mass gatherings, washing your hands A LOT, not touching your face, cleaning surfaces a lot more often. You know the drill.
But do you still buy it? Are you still practicing this advice? Have the recommendations become less meaningful since El Paso County and Teller County were granted waiver requests to reopen the majority of businesses, conditionally?
As of last week, you may dine at a restaurant in those counties again, but you’ll likely have to make a reservation, and when you get there the tables will be spaced out, fewer customers will be allowed inside than before, and there will be no bar service. Your server will be masked. Diners are encouraged to be, also, when not eating.
Most shops that were not considered “essential businesses” have the go-ahead to welcome customers back in person.
Note: The CDC says online ordering and curbside pickup are still preferred to in-person shopping.
The CDC site answered some of my questions about recreating outdoors.
Staying off playground equipment, not gathering in groups, both still advised. Here’s more:
“If a park, beach, or recreational facility is open for public use, visiting is OK as long as you practice social distancing and everyday steps such as washing hands often and covering coughs and sneezes. Follow these actions when visiting a park, beach, or recreational facility:
Stay at least six feet from others at all times. This might make some open areas, trails, and paths better to use. Do not go into a crowded area.
Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.”
Ah, but it’s nearly summer. School’s out. We can let down our guard now, right?
I’d like to believe that. But I don’t.
The U.S. just marked 100,000 coronavirus deaths. In less than three months’ time.
Maybe you live in a rural place where the death rate is exponentially lower. Lucky you.
I hope you stay healthy. I hope in my urban neighborhood that my neighbors and I do, too.
But I don’t believe any of us can let our guard down now.
Not until there’s a vaccine.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.