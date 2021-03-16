The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is seeking foster families to care for pregnant and nursing mother canines and their puppies.
An overall spike in the number of people willing to foster dogs in 2020 inspired the nonprofit organization to seek out volunteers willing to foster mother canines exclusively, said HSPPR Community Relations Manager Gretchen Pressley.
“Usually, we are always looking for new foster families. However, we saw a huge increase in the number of people willing to foster last year, so we’re not accepting any types of fosters besides mama dog fosters at this time,” Pressley said.
Of the more than 18,000 animals HSPPR takes in each year, many are pregnant and nursing mama dogs with litters of puppies. The organization doesn’t have enough foster homes to care for them all. As a result, the organization is seeking help from the community and will accept as many approved families as possible.
“We take in pregnant moms from our community as well as from our rescue partners. The more foster families we have who can care for these big families, the more we will be able to take in and help,” Pressley said.
Mama dogs that are nursing and their puppies can require a greater amount of care than individual animals or litters of kittens,” she said. They also need foster care for a few months at a time.
One new mama dog, Kima, and her puppies are among the canines that are in need of a foster home. The Humane Society wants Kima to be able to care for her puppies in a calm, loving environment that will keep her fragile newborns safe from contagious diseases. A foster family is needed for approximately two months.
HSPPR believes every pet is unique, as is every foster home, and will work with foster families to find the perfect situation. All dogs are behavior-tested prior to being handed to their foster home. All supplies and medical care for their foster animal are provided to the foster family at no cost.
Prospective foster families are encouraged to sign up only if they are willing to commit to 1-2 months of caring for these canines. Families also should have a designated space for mom and puppies to reside, be at least 18 years of age or have an adult supervisor and have reliable transportation.
Also, foster families’ homes are not to exceed the number of pets allowed according to zoning regulations and city of residence. They must have landlord consent if they are renting, have ensured their own pets (if any) are current on vaccinations and are spayed/neutered, and agree to undergo a home visit prior to fostering as required by state law.
Pressley isn’t sure how long the foster search will continue. Once requirements are met, prospective fosters soon could have a bunch of lovable, four-legged noisemakers taking up temporary residence in their home.
“We will give (foster families) a new foster orientation and set you up with everything you need to care for your new foster puppies,” Pressley said.
Find more information and apply at hsppr.org/foster.