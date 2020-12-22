Here is one of those stories about where road names come from. I have a good one for you today.
This man has been gone since 1938, but you hear his name regularly. He was best known as a pioneer in the automobile business in Colorado Springs, but he was also important to our network of roads. It is only appropriate to have one named for him.
This man was born in Manhattan, Kansas in January 1881. He moved to Pueblo when he was 16 and went to work selling bicycles. A change in transportation found him selling automobiles. In 1906, he moved to Colorado Springs to work in one of the area’s first dealerships. In 1909, he bought the company and renamed it. He built a grand new building at the corner of Cascade and Kiowa in Colorado Springs in 1914. This building later served as the dealership of another automobile as well as the site of the first radio transmitting tower. Today Penrose Public Library sits on the spot.
He was also controversial, in that he was involved in one of the area’s first severe automobile accidents.
At this point you may know his full name, but I am not quite ready to share that with you. As a county road commissioner he heavily influenced our roads, seeing U.S. 24 built from Limon to Wilkerson Pass, and many secondary roads.
So who was Al? Albert W. Marksheffel passed away in August 1938 after a long illness. The road we know by his name would not get that name for many years. In fact, a huge chunk of it was formerly C&S Road, named after the railroad that traveled along that way from 1880 until 1913. As that fact became less important, it was decided that some sort of memorial was needed.
In Fountain, to add to the confusion another road was named C&S, to retain the memory of that mode of transportation. I have done several columns about this line that traveled through what is now Metcalfe Park to Pueblo. Over the years Marksheffel Road has changed, mainly north of Fountain, but significantly in and north of Falcon.
