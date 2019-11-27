We first explored Caspian Cafe’s vast menu nearly three years ago and were astounded by both the breadth and depth of what this immigrant family-run restaurant deftly creates. It was newly 2016 and nationalistic, anti-immigrant postures were finding their message resonating with a surprising number of Americans and Europeans alike. The Cafe was the perfect stage upon which to demonstrate that immigrants are the integral leg upon which the entire restaurant industry stands.
Our coverage included the voice of the now deceased Anthony Bourdain, chef-author and television host renowned for his eloquently satirical travel/food shows. “Every restaurant in America would shut down,” Bourdain responded when asked of strengthening anti-immigrant sentiment and closing borders. “We’re a country of immigrants,” he explained.
Established by an Iranian immigrant who came to America at 17, with numerous family recipes in his bloodline, Caspian Cafe remains a family-run eatery. These three tumultuous years later, we were pleased to see that it is doing well despite aforementioned and continuing political ugliness.
A recent Friday evening saw the Cafe’s two large dining rooms practically at capacity. A large and boisterous birthday party caroused in the back corner; a business dinner for six with conversation humorously monopolized by the man at the head of the table ordered Diet Cokes; a lesbian couple laughed over a shared joke; an elderly couple had ordered the evening’s special, a prime rib cut, and was quizzing the server over specific ingredients. By 6:30 p.m. the belly dancing commenced, striking an air of awkward authenticity.
We gazed back at our notes from three years ago, recalling what we’d ordered, our critiques, and wondering what 34 months of inflation had done to the prices. Ten to 20% increase is what had happened (far outpacing the national inflation), hinting, from a simplistic supply-and-demand perspective, that things have been going well at the Cafe. Good on ‘em. But how had the food faired?
Turns out, well. Caspian Cafe simply does an excellent job of presenting extraordinarily unusual dishes in a captivating manner. Our past comments on the feta crisps (still promoted as a “house favorite”) rang true: herb-spiced feta richly stuffs pita-pockets, pan-fried to a crisp exterior leaving an unctuously soft interior — truly Iranian comfort food. The North African dish of eggplant with ginger spiced honey sauce may still be the best eggplant dish you’ve ever encountered, even if the slabs of ginger bite hard and benefit immensely from the tangy yogurt side.
But not everything was a rehash of our last visit. While the moussaka may be better left to the Greeks at Jake and Telly’s, the Sambousek stunned. This Lebanese delicacy fills a shatteringly crisp puff pastry with deeply flavorful pine nuts, ground beef and lamb, then shines brightest with its pool of cherry demi-glace — a tangy sauce so superb it was mopped up by anything edible found on the table.
As the Cafe continued to frolic with energy, and the markedly diverse set of patrons unflaggingly feasted on the Mediterranean fair, we left with a self-assured contentment knowing that despite advancing national sentiments of protectionism, the Springs community has chosen to embrace not only culinary diversity but also the immigrant’s diversity.
