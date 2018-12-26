A District 20 program is helping students grow, one overseas trip at a time.
“International travel can be life changing,” said D-20 Assistant Director of Learning Services Dr. Ruthi Manning-Freeman. “The students come back with a renewed sense of patriotism.”
Manning-Freeman manages the district’s Foreign Exchange Programs, which started simply with an inbound program in 1999.
Since 2011, the district has formed partnerships with schools in China, allowing local students to swap places with their Chinese counterparts. Since the Chinese program started, three groups of up to 20 students have visited the East Asian country.
“What the students realize on both sides of the world is that they have much in common and can learn from each other,” said Manning-Freeman.
On Oct. 9, the district took a group of students on a 10-day exchange trip to Nantong, China. While on the trip, students visited Beijing, Xi’an and a Shanghai canal city known as the “Venice of the East.”
While in China — and after the group returned home — Manning-Freeman led discussions that encouraged students to contrast and compare the two cultures. She said students observed a difference in freedoms while on the trip, like online access — China is known for using firewalls to prevent people from accessing popular websites like Google and Facebook. Manning-Freeman said students seemed to walk away with a renewed appreciation for their freedoms.
“They have the freedom to think as they like and express their thinking without fear of government censorship,” she said.
Students Josiane Robinson, Miyana Tang and Madeleine Scofield, all 15, went on the trip. Tang was motivated to learn more about her own Chinese ancestry.
“My dad is Chinese and so are his parents, so I wanted to know more about China for that reason,” she said. “But I also have two adopted siblings from China.”
The girls said their trip helped them better understand Chinese culture, making them more sensitive to stereotypes and discrimination.
China isn’t the only place District 20 students visit during exchanges, nor is it the only country that sends students to northern Colorado Springs schools. And up to 25 students from around the world are placed in D-20 schools each year and live with Colorado Springs host families.
“(Host families) help transition a student into our schools and watch their language skills burgeon as they experience an American high school, which may be different from their high schools at home,” Manning-Freeman said.