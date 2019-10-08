Jerilee Bennett/ The Gazette

Lifting high her diploma, newly graduated Mariah Lemuel (center) and other graduates from Pine Creek High School head up the stairs at Clune Arena at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. School District 20 held two graduations at Clune Arena on Wednesday. Clune Arena will be the site for Air Academy, Liberty and Discovery Canyon High Schools on Thursday, May 16.