The Discovery Canyon volleyball team has been among the state’s elite programs since 2017 and is enjoying another standout season.
The Thunder improved to 8-2 on Sept. 24 with a wild 3-2 set victory (28-26, 25-16, 20-25, 19-25, 15-13) over a previously undefeated Woodland Park team.
Discovery Canyon ended the long match with authority when it won the final seven points in the fifth set.
“We were dragging and we were a little upset about the way we were playing,” said Thunder senior outside hitter Leah Lester. “Once we really chose to want it, we turned things around.”
Down 13-8 in the fifth set, Discovery Canyon coach Melissa Bravo called a timeout to refocus her team.
“She told us that it really doesn’t matter tomorrow who won this game, we just have to leave it all on the court,” Lester said.
Rarely is a non-league September volleyball game a major event in the “City Above the Clouds” — or anywhere in Colorado. But the tilt between Woodland Park and Discovery Canyon involved the state No. 2 and No. 4 teams, respectively, in the critical RPI standings. Discovery Canyon was ranked No. 1 in the coaches/media poll. The Panthers were ranked eighth.
“We expected this to be a challenging match, but we try to take every opponent the same,” said Discovery Canyon senior setter Katie Sproul. “No matter who’s across the net we try to play our best. We do a really good job of playing each point and each team one by one.”
Discovery Canyon has been to the state tournament each of the last two seasons. The Thunder picked up its first-ever state win in 2018 with a victory over Palmer Ridge.
Woodland Park is playing its best volleyball in more than 25 years and proving that last season’s impressive postseason run was no fluke. The Panthers hosted a regional in 2018 and were a victory away from advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1992 when they were the Class 4A runner-up.
“We can hang with any team in the state,” said long-time Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek. “The way we showed up tonight and played with (Discovery Canyon) I’m looking forward to playing some other better teams down the road.”
Woodland Park and Discovery Canyon could end up playing each other again in the state tournament. Woodland Park plays in a considerably easier league (Metro) than the Thunder (Pikes Peak) and does not consistently play higher-level competition.
The PPAC has produced the last 11 Class 4A state champions — Cheyenne Mountain (6) and Lewis-Palmer (5) — and is the toughest conference in the state from top to bottom. Last fall, four teams from the PPAC advanced to the state tournament.
Bravo said her team has big goals again this season.
“At the beginning of the season we talked about our long-term and short-term goals,” she said. “Our long-term goal is to go to state. But there is a long road to get there. We’re not even halfway through the season. We have to stay focused in the moment, and week by week.”
The Thunder opens league play Thursday at Palmer Ridge and travels to Cheyenne Mountain next Tuesday. Discovery Canyon plays at Lewis-Palmer Oct. 17.
“We play some great teams,” Bravo said. “I think 4A is very wide open. A lot of teams can show up and play some great ball.”