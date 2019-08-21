Tanner Sukle took a slight detour to Ukraine before beginning his senior season with the Discovery Canyon High School football team.
The Thunder senior was part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes wrestling team that worked a camp in Berdyansk, about an hour from the capital city of Kyiv. While there, Sukle worked with Ukrainian wrestlers for about a week while getting to know the culture.
“It was an awesome experience,” Sukle said. “It was more about a mission, but I also got amazing training.”
Sukle is a multi-sport athlete. He is a two-way player on the football team at offensive tackle and linebacker. Last winter, he qualified for the Class 4A state wrestling tournament as a 152-pounder.
His passion is serving others, especially in a Christian capacity. When he was approached by FCA wrestling director Carl Perry about working the wrestling camp in Ukraine, he didn’t hesitate to sign up and begin raising the necessary funding.
“I needed to raise $3,000 in support. I was able to raise about $3,800,” said Sukle, who has a cumulative 4.125 GPA and is looking to wrestle in college. “I was blown away by the amount of people who supported me. It was a blessing.”
Sukle has known Perry for years. The coach has helped out at FCA Discovery Canyon wrestling camps and has a solid relationship with Sukle’s father, Ron, Discovery Canyon’s athletic director and the school’s former wrestling coach.
“I wanted to go to Ukraine with FCA before my junior year, but things didn’t come together,” Sukle said. “When Carl asked me again in January, I was in!”
Sukle’s adventure to Ukraine began July 28 with a long plane flight from Denver to Kyiv that included layovers in Minneapolis and Amsterdam. Along the way he met other FCA teammates who wrestle for various colleges.
Upon arrival in Kyiv, Sukle and the FCA team went to the Ukraine Olympic Training Center to work with that country’s wrestlers.
“That was very cool,” Sukle said.
Berdyansk is a 12-hour train ride from Kyiv. The camp lasted four days and involved kids as young as 6 all the way to 22.
“Our goal for the trip was to show the love of Christ,” Sukle said. “Not everybody at the camp was a Christian, but we used the platform of wrestling to get the word of God out to them. We showed love through wrestling. Just getting to hang out with the kids through wrestling really helped spread that love. We just tried to sow seeds.”
Sukle came prepared with gifts for the kids.
“I really bonded with the little kids,” Sukle said. “I took like 15 T-shirts and gave them out. (Discovery Canyon) Thunder wrestling shirts and FCA shirts. When I gave them a shirt, their faces just lit up. The language barrier was hard there, but just giving them a shirt spoke the universal language of love.”
Sukle has a long relationship with FCA. His father and mother, Melinda, helped start the Discovery Canyon Campus FCA chapter when Tanner was a seventh-grader. Meetings were originally in the Sukle home. The club still meets every other Monday evening throughout the school year.
“The most important thing in my life is my faith,” Sukle said. “I have school to flourish my academics and I have sports to flourish my competition. And I have FCA in there to help flourish my spiritual relationship as well. It helps me stay grounded.”
Tanner’s famous grandfather, former NFL place-kicker and punter Don Cockroft — a 13-year veteran of the league — started the Adams State FCA chapter in 1965 during his sophomore year. Cockroft is a 1963 graduate of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.
Cockroft, who was in town recently visiting family, said he is proud of his grandson.
“Tanner is a humble person and knows where he’s going,” Cockroft said. “Being able to go over to Ukraine has been a big blessing and area of growth for him. It had to be an experience he will never forget and it’s an important experience for his life forever.”