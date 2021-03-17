Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Sanders won the 3A diving championship a year after falling just three points shy of the title her sophomore year, and crushed a 3A state record in the process.
Sanders finished the Class 3A Swimming & Diving State Championships meet Tuesday with a final score of 479.35 points, beating the former state record set by Discovery Canyon teammate Rachel Alexander last year, by 16 points. Further proof of a dominant showing, Sanders racked up a 47-point gap between her score and second-place diver, Mary Kate Cavanaugh of Holy Family, who finished with a score of 432.3.
Fountain Valley’s Lily Cornett placed sixth in the diving competition with a score of 369.7 in Thornton.
Manitou Springs’ Isabella Kuzbek won the 3A 100 breaststroke championship with a time of 1:07.36, beating Evergreen’s Alyssa Cook for the title by 0.59 seconds.
Discovery Canyon’s Eden Nolan placed second in the 50 free with a time of 24.85. She was just 0.33 seconds behind champion Kalie Linden of St. Mary’s Academy. Nolan also placed fourth in the 100 free with a time of 55.68.
The Thunder 200 free relay placed third with Nolan swimming anchor. The team comprised of Varsha Ramesh, Alexandria Rydland, Taylor Whitmarsh and Nolan finished with a time of 1:43.62.
