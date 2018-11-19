Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel
Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel is all smiles as she signs her national letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford during a Nov. 14 ceremony at the school. 

 Danny Summers
Ashten Prechtel made it official Nov. 14 when she signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford, ranked seventh in the nation.

The family-like ceremony took place in the Discovery Canyon High School auxiliary gymnasium and included family, friends, classmates and others who played a significant role in her development.

Among them was her club coach, Keith Van Horn, a 9-year NBA veteran, the executive director of the Denver-based Colorado Premier Basketball Club.

“Ashten has really come along doing the things she’s going to have to do to be successful at that level,” said Van Horn, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Utah. “With taller kids, boys and girls, it takes a while for that coordination to come together, and I really think it has for her.”

Van Horn, 6-feet-10, has worked with the 6-5 Prechtel since before her freshman year. He said her natural skills and ability to improve and expand other parts of her game could translate into a successful college career, and beyond.

“The natural gifts that she has, such as touch and athleticism, and that she has a really good feel for passing the ball, and she has a drive to create, that will make her successful,” he said. “I think she has a huge upside and a potential to take basketball really far and make a career out of it.”

Also on hand at the ceremony was Prechtel’s high school coach, Heath Kirkham, who spent many years coaching at the Division II college level.

“Ashten has a lot of great qualities, but so do all the other girls she’ll be playing with and against in college,” he said. “They run a great program at Stanford, and she absolutely has an opportunity to play. But it will be up to her.”

Prechtel, a four-year starter for the Thunder, has averaged more than 15 points and nearly 14 rebounds per game over her high school career.

Pikes Peak Newspapers Sports Reporter

