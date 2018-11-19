Ashten Prechtel made it official Nov. 14 when she signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford, ranked seventh in the nation.
The family-like ceremony took place in the Discovery Canyon High School auxiliary gymnasium and included family, friends, classmates and others who played a significant role in her development.
Among them was her club coach, Keith Van Horn, a 9-year NBA veteran, the executive director of the Denver-based Colorado Premier Basketball Club.
“Ashten has really come along doing the things she’s going to have to do to be successful at that level,” said Van Horn, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Utah. “With taller kids, boys and girls, it takes a while for that coordination to come together, and I really think it has for her.”
Van Horn, 6-feet-10, has worked with the 6-5 Prechtel since before her freshman year. He said her natural skills and ability to improve and expand other parts of her game could translate into a successful college career, and beyond.
“The natural gifts that she has, such as touch and athleticism, and that she has a really good feel for passing the ball, and she has a drive to create, that will make her successful,” he said. “I think she has a huge upside and a potential to take basketball really far and make a career out of it.”
Also on hand at the ceremony was Prechtel’s high school coach, Heath Kirkham, who spent many years coaching at the Division II college level.
“Ashten has a lot of great qualities, but so do all the other girls she’ll be playing with and against in college,” he said. “They run a great program at Stanford, and she absolutely has an opportunity to play. But it will be up to her.”
Prechtel, a four-year starter for the Thunder, has averaged more than 15 points and nearly 14 rebounds per game over her high school career.